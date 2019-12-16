Bandaid Brigade to Release Full-Length Album I'M SEPARATE

Bandaid Brigade the musical project of Zach Quinn (PEARS), Brian Wahlstrom (Scorpios, Gods of Mount Olympus) and friends Paul Rucker (Armchair Martian, Street Dogs, Drag The River) and Chris Fogal (The Gamits) will release their debut album 'I'm Separate' on January 21, 2020.

Recorded at Black in Bluhm Studios in Denver, CO, and co-produced with Fogal, the album finds the members of Bandaid Brigade stretching beyond their collective punk roots with ambitious songwriting, polished arrangements, and a throwback sound that draws some detectable influences from early progressive rock, a heady mix of Springsteen's attitude, Elton John's artistic balladry, and classic pop-rock disco grooves echoing ABBA and Earth Wind & Fire.

Bandaid Brigade says: "It's quite possible that this is the best album ever made. We hope you like it as much as we think you think we think we do."

"I'm Separate" Track Listing:

1. Everything

2. Travel Light

3. Attila

4. Stay Busy

5. Treat Me Like A Christmas Tree

6. Losing Light

7. I Think it's Going to Rain Today

8. Holding Steady

9. Break the Grid

10. Nothing Matters

11. Nothing





Related Articles View More Music Stories