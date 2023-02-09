Bailey Releases New Single 'Closer'

Soul-baring siren Bailey has released her newest single, "Closer," a dreamy R&B track that details the thrills of flirting and showcases Bailey's punctuated vocals. The song not-so-subtly opens up about the alluring desire we experience after meeting someone new who we'd like to get to know better.

Focusing on feeling someone else's energy so intensely that it becomes the only experience wanted, the sensual new single captures the emotions of trying to get as close as possible to the sensation that is being craved. "Closer," which was produced by Jus James, is now available to stream and download on all major platforms worldwide.

"Closer" is undeniably inspired by 90s and 2000s R&B; its mid-tempo, rolling rhythm, and the sax interlude that closes out the song contribute to an atmosphere of utmost passion. Accordingly, the lyrics are just as tantalizing and flirty, with lines like, "if you've got plans with someone else, you should break them," communicating Bailey's sincerity about how much she wants to get to know the other person.

Clocking in at just 2:44, "Closer" does not waste a single second and keeps momentum throughout the whole song. The instruments in the background have been altered in a way to give this hazy quality about them, in turn making this song sound like it was taken right out of a dream.

Bailey will celebrate the release of "Closer" on February 9 at 8:30 pm with a show at Analog at Hutton Hotel (1808 West End Avenue #2nd Floor Nashville, TN 37203).

Bailey was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and grew up with a variety of different musical influences, including the sounds she heard on Beale Street. She began singing at six under the guidance of the late and great vocal coach Bob Westbrook (Britney Spears, 'N Sync, Lucy Hale).

After attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, Bailey moved back home, where she has honed her skills as a writer working with the best in the industry. Her father, who was a hugely influential figure in her life, and his love of 70's music, Barry White, and smooth jazz, continue to impact the music Bailey writes today.

A burgeoning new crooner on the scene, Bailey has shown off a more personal side to her artistry after the release of her first single last holiday season. With more to come following the release of "Closer," be sure to follow Bailey on Instagram @handleofbailey and stream her music on all major music platforms.

Photo Credit: Kaymar