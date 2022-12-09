Bailey Releases 'Live From Graybox - A Very Merry Christmas'

Soul-baring songstress Bailey has released her new holiday EP, Live From Graybox - A Very Merry Christmas. Emotion-packed, soulful, and nostalgic, the EP brings a sense of comfort and home to listeners this holiday season. The EP is now available for streaming on all digital platforms.

Featuring four time-tested holiday classics highlighting Bailey's sensuous and bluesy voice, Live From Graybox - A Very Merry Christmas captures the nostalgia and emotions surrounding the season.

In addition to Frank Sinatra's "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas," the EP also features "This Christmas" and the previously released "Merry Christmas, Darling." Incorporating her own emotion and past experiences into these iconic Christmas classics, Bailey grasps listeners' attention with her soulful twist and beautifully unique tone.

Dedicating the EP to her late father, Bailey poured every ounce of emotion into these special covers. "I wanted to record this for him before he passed away, but I couldn't get it done in time. I guess I regret that I didn't do it sooner, so I wanted to make sure that this year, our second holiday season without him, there's a piece of him with us," Bailey said about recording the EP.

Gaining praise from Broadway World, Prelude Press, Skope Magazine, and more, the first track on the EP to be released, "Merry Christmas, Darling," set the tone for Live From Graybox - A Very Merry Christmas. Following in the footsteps of "Merry Christmas, Darling," the EP proves to also be emotion-packed, nostalgic, and comforting.

Born in Memphis, TN, Bailey was raised on the sounds of Beale Street. Inspired by her father's love of 70's music, Barry White, and smooth jazz, she began singing at the age of six under the guidance of the late and great vocal coach and musician Bob Westbrook (Britney Spears, 'N Sync, Lucy Hale).

After attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, Bailey moved back home, where she would hone her skills as a writer working with the best in the industry. Again - Vol. 1 can be found on Bailey's Spotify, and you can follow her career through her Instagram, @handleofbailey. Live From Graybox - A Very Merry Christmas is streaming now on all digital platforms.

Listen to the new EP here: