Bailey Bryan Weighs Up Her 'Roster' in New Song

300 Entertainment's Bailey Bryan is continuing to embody - as well as empower others - with her "Sensitive Bad Bitch" attitude, releasing new track, "Roster," and accompanying visualizer video. Co-written by Bryan with Joe Ginsberg and Jon Santana, as well as produced by Santana, the relatable song for anyone in a "situationship" unwavers with its no-BS warning: "don't make me fill up my roster, not that I want to, just that this feeling's a monster," driven by an intentionally moody beat that a sneak peak of has already garnered over One Million views on Tik Tok ahead of its release.

"The vibe of this song really represents the chapter that I'm currently in as an artist," shared Bryan. "It's my way of saying that you can be in your feelings, and still be confident. I hope that my music, especially this song, inspires the listener to stay vulnerable, but know when to leave a situation that's giving them less than they deserve."

"Roster" serves as the unquestionable upshot of Bryan's recently released new song "play w/ me" that just marked a major milestone of over One Million streams worldwide and has turned heads as a "buoyant, confident kiss-off to a f--kboy who she simply does not have the time for" (Billboard). "play w/me" has also just been tapped as the official theme song for influencer and content creator Serena Kerrigan's Instagram Live dating show, Let's fing Date which has amassed thousands of viewers and received praise from the Today Show, Guest of a Guest, Refinery29, and more. "play w/ me" will be featured on the show for the next ten weeks at: @letsfingdate. The mission of the show is to show women and men how to date safely, while remaining in control and feeling empowered.

Bailey Bryan, a native of rural Washington State, first moved to Nashville in 2016 with dreams of Music City stardom and to pursue her passion of songwriting that took flight when she got her first guitar at 12. Following her buzzy debut single, "Own It," she quickly became an "Artist to Watch" (Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly) while earning praise from the New York Times for her "rich songwriting." Bryan's most recent EP, 2019's Perspective, was praised by Rolling Stone as an "unapologetic modern-pop project that captures an artist indulging her undiluted instincts" while American Songwriter championed that the collection "marks the entry of a poised and promising new artist, and a serious contender for Best New Artist in the not-too-distant future." She has played for live audiences across The U.S and Europe, as well as slots on some of the country's biggest festivals. Bryan has hosted her own intimate headlining Perspective Tour, as well as played opening slots with LIZZO. To follow updates on new music and virtual tour dates, visit www.baileybryan.com.

