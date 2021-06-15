Bad Suns Share 'Heaven Is A Place In My Head' Video
Bad Suns are also thrilled to announce fall tour dates supporting Angels & Airwaves.
Los Angeles-based band Bad Suns recently shared their catchy new single "Heaven Is A Place In My Head," produced by the band's longtime producer Eric Palmquist. After rewatching David Lynch's cult classic Twin Peaks, vocalist Christo Bowman "suddenly felt the urge to write this sugary pop punk song, dressed up in leather, glitter, 80's synthesizers and chiming guitars." The summery sound and up tempo vibe of the song, however, were inspired by the excitement provoked at the thought of hitting the road this fall.
"The band had recently started experimenting with writing songs together over the internet," adds Bowman on making the song. "I emailed everybody the track and we immediately began writing the lyrics and melodies on a video call. I remember falling asleep and waking up with the chorus playing over and over again in my head. I think something about the song scared us, and we tried to forget about it. We didn't mention it for six months until our producer played us the demo and said 'remember this?' We all looked at each other and collectively thought 'This is amazing, we need to record this right now'."
Today, the band share the colorful and vibey music video for the track directed by Logan Rice.
Bad Suns are also thrilled to announce fall tour dates supporting Angels & Airwaves. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10am local time. For more information, visit https://badsuns.com/tour.
BAD SUNS TOUR DATES
supporting Angels & Airwaves
9/29 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
9/30 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
10/2 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
10/3 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
10/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
10/6 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
10/8 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre
10/10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
10/12 Newport, KY Ovation
10/13 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
10/15 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor
10/16 Columbus, OH Express Live!
10/17 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
10/19 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
10/20 Boston, MA House of Blues
10/22 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
10/23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
10/24 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
10/26 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
10/27 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
10/28 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
10/30 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
10/31 Austin, TX ACL Live @ Moody Theater
11/1 Houston, TX House of Blues
11/3 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
11/5 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
11/7 San Diego, CA SOMA
Since forming in Los Angeles County in 2012, Bad Suns have garnered an impressive following including over 1.9M monthly Spotify listeners, sold out headlining dates across the globe, played countless marquee festivals, and released three full-length records; Language & Perspective (2014), Disappear Here (2016), and Mystic Truth (2019).
Bad Suns is Christo Bowman (vocals/guitar), Gavin Bennett (bass), Miles Morris (drums) and Ray Libby (guitar).
Photo Credit: Lupe Bustos