Bad Suns Share 'Heaven Is A Place In My Head' Video

Los Angeles-based band Bad Suns recently shared their catchy new single "Heaven Is A Place In My Head," produced by the band's longtime producer Eric Palmquist. After rewatching David Lynch's cult classic Twin Peaks, vocalist Christo Bowman "suddenly felt the urge to write this sugary pop punk song, dressed up in leather, glitter, 80's synthesizers and chiming guitars." The summery sound and up tempo vibe of the song, however, were inspired by the excitement provoked at the thought of hitting the road this fall.



"The band had recently started experimenting with writing songs together over the internet," adds Bowman on making the song. "I emailed everybody the track and we immediately began writing the lyrics and melodies on a video call. I remember falling asleep and waking up with the chorus playing over and over again in my head. I think something about the song scared us, and we tried to forget about it. We didn't mention it for six months until our producer played us the demo and said 'remember this?' We all looked at each other and collectively thought 'This is amazing, we need to record this right now'."



Today, the band share the colorful and vibey music video for the track directed by Logan Rice.

Bad Suns are also thrilled to announce fall tour dates supporting Angels & Airwaves. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10am local time. For more information, visit https://badsuns.com/tour.

BAD SUNS TOUR DATES

supporting Angels & Airwaves

9/29 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

9/30 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

10/2 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

10/3 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

10/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

10/6 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

10/8 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre

10/10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

10/12 Newport, KY Ovation

10/13 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

10/15 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor

10/16 Columbus, OH Express Live!

10/17 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

10/19 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

10/20 Boston, MA House of Blues

10/22 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

10/23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

10/24 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

10/26 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

10/27 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

10/28 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

10/30 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

10/31 Austin, TX ACL Live @ Moody Theater

11/1 Houston, TX House of Blues

11/3 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

11/5 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

11/7 San Diego, CA SOMA



Since forming in Los Angeles County in 2012, Bad Suns have garnered an impressive following including over 1.9M monthly Spotify listeners, sold out headlining dates across the globe, played countless marquee festivals, and released three full-length records; Language & Perspective (2014), Disappear Here (2016), and Mystic Truth (2019).



Bad Suns is Christo Bowman (vocals/guitar), Gavin Bennett (bass), Miles Morris (drums) and Ray Libby (guitar).

Photo Credit: Lupe Bustos