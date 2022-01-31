Bad Bunny Announces Six Additional US Stadium Shows On His 'Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour'

Today, multi-award-winning artist Bad Bunny has announced that new dates have been added to the stadium tour in Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas and Los Angeles for second shows due to the overwhelming demand in these cities where the first dates have already sold out on his "Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour".

Promoted by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S., the tour kicks off on August 5th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, making stops in Miami, Chicago, New York and many more before wrapping with the newly added date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 1st, then heading out to Latin America in October.

Joining Bad Bunny as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be GRAMMY® nominated DJ and Record Producer, Alesso and ten-time GRAMMY® nominated artist, Diplo. With his music and visuals, Alesso creates experiences that have made him one of the most celebrated live performers. Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today with billions of streams on some of the world's best dance recordings.

Tickets for the newly added Miami, New York, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles shows will go on presale beginning Wednesday, February 2nd at 12pm local time. Subsequently, any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 4that 12PM local here. Tickets for all other U.S. and Latin America shows are on sale now here.

Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour Dates

5-Aug - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

9-Aug - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park^

12-Aug - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium^ - SOLD OUT

13-Aug - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium> - ADDED DATE

18-Aug - Boston, MA - Fenway Park^

20-Aug - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

23-Aug - Washington, DC - Nationals Park^

27-Aug - New York, NY - Yankee Stadium> - SOLD OUT

28-Aug - New York, NY - Yankee Stadium> - ADDED DATE

1-Sept - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park^ - SOLD OUT

2-Sept - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park^ - ADDED DATE

7-Sept - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome^

9-Sept - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium^

14-Sept - Oakland, CA - RingCentral Coliseum^

17-Sept - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park^ - SOLD OUT

18-Sept - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park^ - ADDED DATE

23-Sept - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^ - SOLD OUT

24-Sept - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^ - ADDED DATE

28-Sept - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field^

30-Sept - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium> - SOLD OUT

1-Oct - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium> - ADDED DATE

^ with special guest Alesso

> with special guest Diplo

Latin America Tour Dates

Date - City/Country - Venue

21-Oct - Santo Domingo, DR - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

28-Oct - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

4-Nov - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio de Vélez - José Amalfitani

11-Nov - Asuncion, Paraguay - Estadio La Nueva Olla

13-Nov - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

16-Nov - Quito, Ecuador - Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

18-Nov - Medellin, Colombia - Estadio Atanasio Girardot

19-Nov - Medellin, Colombia - Estadio Atanasio Girardot

22-Nov - Panama City, Panama - Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

24-Nov - San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Nacional

26-Nov - San Salvador, El Salvador - Estadio Cuscatlán

29-Nov - San Pedro Sula, Honduras - Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

1-Dec - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

3-Dec - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio BBVA

9-Dec - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio Azteca

This announcement is a clear representation of Bad Bunny's extraordinary growth as a global superstar. Just after announcing his tour "El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022" in April 2021, which will begin February 9th and will tour 35 indoor arenas across North America, the artist broke the record at Ticketmaster for the most ticket sales for a tour on its first day of sales since 2018. Bad Bunny quickly sold out all 35 shows, moving more than 500,000 tickets.

In addition, the artist performed his first stadium concerts in December 2021, breaking audience records with two performances at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico. There is no doubt that after such success, "Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour" in stadiums with an all new production will continue to elevate the artist's career to new transcendental levels.

Proclaimed the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year by Spotify, Bad Bunny has distinguished himself for his revolutionary moves that constantly impact the music industry. Over the past year, Bad Bunny has released top hits that have earned him the title of #1 Latin Artist in the US by Billboard for a third consecutive year and was also named one of the top 10 most popular global superstars. As if that were not enough, he is also the highest-ranking Latin act on Billboard's general all genre chart "Top Artists," ranking at #10, and is the artist with the most hits to reach the Top 10 of the "Hot Latin Songs" chart since the charts inception.

Adding to his great accomplishments in 2021, the artist closed the year by surprising his fans with the premiere of the music video for "Te Deseo Lo Mejor," which he made in collaboration with The Simpsons. The series is known for bringing some of the most popular celebrities in the world to life in cartoon form and this time Bad Bunny caused a great impact with his participation, reaffirming his leading spot in the music industry.