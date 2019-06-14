Backstreet Boy Howie D Releases THE ME I'M MEANT TO BE Today

Earlier today, Romper.com premiered the second single and music video from Backstreet Boy Howie D's upcoming debut family album, WHICH ONE AM I?

The single, "The Me I'm Meant To Be," is a catchy power anthem celebrating individuality, whose style will take moms and dads to the Backstreet while also delivering an important message to kids.

"Everything that happens teaches you how to develop into the person you were meant to be," says Howie D. "We all know 'just be yourself' is a lot easier said than done. This song will get kids pumped up and feeling positive about figuring out who they are."

The accompanying video for "The Me I'm Meant To Be" shows two talented young women exercising the maxim "if at first you don't succeed ..." And as they "try, try again," they also triumph, sending home the message that achieving your dreams may be hard work, but it'll be worth it in the end.

Produced by Grammy nominee Tor Hyams, Which One Am I? is a collection of songs that offer musical reflections of Howie's own childhood, as a young Howie Dovercomes his insecurities to discover his true self.

The songs on Which One Am I? inspired a family musical theater production, Howie D: Back in the Day, which will have its world premiere in early 2020 at the famed Rose Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, with Howie himself performing in the opening run. Read more about the show HERE.

All videos for the Which One Am I? project were shot in collaboration with Full Sail University, whose innovative programs in the arts have long been supported by Howie D.

Howie D's new single, "The Me I'm Meant To Be," is now available for purchase at iTunes, Amazon, and other digital retailers. The album, Which One Am I?, will be released on July 12 and is available for pre-orders now.

