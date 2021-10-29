Babygirl Release New Single 'Born With A Broken Heart'

Pop rock band Babygirl have released their new single "Born With A Broken Heart" via Sandlot Records in global partnership with AWAL Recordings. Listen to the track below, a wistful refrain about being unlucky in love and coming to terms with the hand you've been dealt in life whose fragile lilt soothes with a quiet melancholy.

"This is one of our favorite pieces of music we've ever made together," says Babygirl on the song. "We were inspired a lot by the intimacy and simplicity of 50's and 60's country/Americana. A lot of our writing is character driven or based on some fantasy, and those are personal in a more subconscious way, but this one feels very directly personal. It's about resigning to sadness being a constant."

Babygirl will soon hit the road for a string of dates supporting Jeremy Zucker on the east coast leg of his North American Tour. Kicking off November 6, the run will see Babygirl perform a hometown show in Toronto and stop in major cities including New York, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and more. Full routing below.

Earlier this year, Babygirl released their EP Losers Weepers which arrived alongside singles "Million Dollar Bed," "Easy," "Nevermind," and "You Were In My Dream Last Night" and received praise from NPR, Rolling Stone, Noisey, Paper Magazine, Stereogum, UPROXX, Alternative Press, Highsnobiety, NYLON, and more. Solidifying them as one to watch, Losers Weepers' acclaimed tracks were featured prominently on major indie pop playlists as well as Apple's New Music Daily playlist and Spotify's New Music Friday prior to Babygirl partnering with Spotify Canada to be featured as one of their RADAR Canada artists, appearing on billboards in Times Square and Toronto.

Making music for the underdogs and independently amassing millions of organic streams for their "pop songs with sad guitars," Babygirl are also accomplished songwriters who co-produced Lauv's "Canada (feat. Alessia Cara)" and trojan horse clever lyrics and vast musicality into airy pop songs to express feelings that listeners may not have been able to express on their own.

Babygirl received immediate love from Spotify for their first ever single "Overbored" and, with the release of their sophomore 2018 EP Lovers Fevers and standout single "Soft", caught the attention of GRAMMY-nominated powerhouse J Kash [Katy Perry, Charlie Puth] who signed them to Sandlot Records in global partnership with AWAL Recordings.

Sharing admiration for blink-182, John Mayer, Death Cab For Cutie, Alvvays, and Taylor Swift, Babygirl is made up of Kiki Frances, who also counts Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson, and Hilary Duff as some of her formative influences and began penning songs at nine-years-old, and Cameron Breithaupt, who grew up surrounded by music as the child of two full-time professional musicians.

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

Sat 6 Nov - ATLANTA, GA - Variety Playhouse

Sun 7 Nov - NASHVILLE, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Mon 8 Nov - CHICAGO, IL - House of Blues

Wed 10 Nov - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue

Fri 12 Nov - DETROIT, MI - St. Andrews Hall

Sat 13 Nov - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Tues 16 Nov - BOSTON, MA - Royale

Thurs 18 Nov - NEW YORK, NY - Terminal 5

Sun 21 Nov - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Mon 22 Nov - WASHINGTON, D.C. - 9:30 Club