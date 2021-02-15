Baby Queen Releases Live Performances of 'Want Me' and 'Raw Thoughts'

Vevo announces the release of Baby Queen's DSCVR performances of "Want Me" and "Raw Thoughts." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, AB6IX and Alfie Templeman. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Written as an ode to Killing Eve icon Jodie Comer, Baby Queen explains, "I wrote 'Want Me' about an actor in one of my favorite television shows, which is kind of strange. I remember watching it and just thinking "here we go." I hadn't fancied somebody for about 2 years and I definitely don't have the time for any sort of romantic relationship in my life right now, so it kind of suited me to have a stranger as the object of my affection. It became clear to me that I had to capitalize on the feeling and blow it out of proportion in my own mind, which is what this song does in a way, but there's a part of me that defaults into a state of self-reflection and self-criticism as soon I fancy somebody."

She continued, "This song is about a childlike crush and an unrequited love. It's also about my insecurities that seem to be exacerbated by those feelings. This song feels very adolescent to me, and it feels more like a conversation with myself. I love that the lyrics come across as a stream of consciousness. It's a bit of a sonic tantrum really, especially towards the end when it starts to explode, I think it's probably the closest thing we'll get to a Baby Queen love song anytime soon."

Baby Queen has said that "Raw Thoughts" is "probably the most important song I've released to date because it's actually the song that catalyzed what has become the sound of Baby Queen." She explained, "I had been on one of the biggest nights out of my entire life and had woken up dreadfully hungover. I think up until that very point in my life, I didn't know what partying was. I was incredibly innocent and naïve, and this was the moment everything changed for me. I had been going through a terrible breakup, and discovering partying was like discovering freedom. I was going to places my ex had never been, I was meeting people they would never meet and doing things that would make their skin crawl. I think I fell in love with the danger of it. I had realized that I could do or be whoever I wanted to be, even though the only thing I wanted was to be loved by them again. The song came out like word vomit the next day."

"Want Me" and "Raw Thoughts" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

