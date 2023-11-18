Babebee Unveils New EP 'A PROPHECY' Out Now Via Epitaph Records

Part of the graduating class of Pigeons & Planes best new artists of 2022 - alongside Ice Spice - 21-year-old Korean American artist Babebee (they/them) has released their brand-new EP ‘A PROPHECY' via Epitaph Records.

Boldly tackling the complexities of generational trauma, Babebee's 2022 album Mind Over Matter was hailed as a “cohesive, expressive full-length project of experimental but accessible songs” by Pigeons & Planes. In ‘A PROPHECY' they shift their mindset to explore the soul connections between human beings, conceptualized in the wake of a turbulent relationship. To cope with their pain and heartbreak, they funneled those emotions into their songs, resulting in an immersive collection of music that takes the listener on a journey into Babebee's deepest thoughts and reflections.

“The progression of ‘A PROPHECY' is me forgiving and forgetting what happened, but it's still been a journey trying to heal the wounds.” Listen below:

LISTEN TO 'A PROPHECY' HERE

Layering dreamy guitars, ethereal synths and unconventional production, the Atlanta based songwriter/producer yields a stream-of-conscious lyricism that speaks to the wisdom beyond their years. Following a string of singles and striking music videos, A PROPHECY spans territories of alternative indie rock, dreampop and shoegaze, with standout moments informed by their stylistic diversity. Referencing bossa nova, trap and plugg in their lead single “VIDEO GAME”, the upbeat song “BUTTERFLY” is one of Babebee's favorites off the EP. Led by an alluring dance beat and hypnotic vocals sung in their native tongue, they share that the track was inspired by “2000's indie pop, K-pop, Imogen Heap, and so much more.”

Endlessly ambitious and impossible to define, Babebee is inspired by similarly eclectic and genre-bending artists like Imogen Heap, Björk, The xx, Frank Ocean, SOPHIE, FKA twigs, Blood Orange, underscores, and more. Call them hyperpop, and you'd miss out on their experimental dance signatures, their penchant for bedroom pop melodicism. Call them a singer and you miss out on their expert production work. Call them unconventional, and you're closer to the truth: it's the reason you might've caught them on Twitch, or on their Discord community, The Honeypot, or featured on a series of all-star Spotify playlists, including New Music Friday, the official hyperpop playlist, and Lorem, with its nearly one million likes.

A PROPHECY Tracklisting

COME WITH ME A PROPHECY ON LOVE CIGARETTES / TWO DOVES VIDEO GAME EPHEMERAL BUTTERFLY 나비 MY DEAR

Photo Credit: Max Durante