BTS Wins Controversial First-Ever K-Pop VMA

Variety reports that world famous boy band won tonight's VMA for Best K-pop group--the first time such an award has ever been given out on the broadcast.

The award is controversial; fans have said that the new category teeters on the verge of racism. No Korean acts were nominated for big-time awards (like Video of the Year) this year, and never have been. Fans accused MTV of being exclusionary while also trying to gain the support of the massive K-pop fanbase.

The list of nominees included artists who are ethnically Korean but do not perform pop music.

BTS formed in 2013. They are the best selling artists in South Korea's history, and were the second highest selling artists in the world in 2018.

