BTS Makes History as the First Asian Act to Win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards

Last night, K-pop group and global superstars BTS made history as the first Asian act to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. Their attendance marked the group's first live, in-person award show appearance in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

BTS, made up of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, also took home the awards for Favorite Pop Song for their 2021 summer hit "Butter", as well as Favorite Pop Duo or Group.

The group made sure to thank their fans, known as the ARMY, in their acceptance speeches.

"Seven boys from Korea, united by love for music," RM said. "We met the love and support from all the ARMYs all over the world. This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we'll never take this for granted."

Watch all three acceptance speeches below!

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

Favorite Pop Song, "Butter"

Artist of the Year