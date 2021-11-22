BTS Makes History as the First Asian Act to Win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards
The K-pop group also took home the awards for Favorite Pop Song for their 2021 summer hit "Butter", and Favorite Pop Duo or Group.
Last night, K-pop group and global superstars BTS made history as the first Asian act to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. Their attendance marked the group's first live, in-person award show appearance in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
BTS, made up of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, also took home the awards for Favorite Pop Song for their 2021 summer hit "Butter", as well as Favorite Pop Duo or Group.
[#오늘의방탄] 2021 American Music Awards ??? Favorite Pop Song, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Artist of the Year #BTS! 아미 여러분들이 없었다면 불가능했을 상들! ??? 앞으로도 #방탄소년단 에게 focus on...???? #상탄소년단 #BTSARMY #BTSxAMAs #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/Ln8P53TM3G- BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 22, 2021
The group made sure to thank their fans, known as the ARMY, in their acceptance speeches.
"Seven boys from Korea, united by love for music," RM said. "We met the love and support from all the ARMYs all over the world. This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we'll never take this for granted."
Watch all three acceptance speeches below!
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
Favorite Pop Song, "Butter"
Artist of the Year
In addition to sweeping all three of their nominated categories, BTS also took the stage twice for performances throughout the night. First, they were joined by Coldplay for their collaboration "My Universe", marking the first time the song was performed in front of an audience by the two bands together.
Closing the show, BTS returned to perform "Butter", after it won an award earlier in the night.
Watch their performances below!
My Universe
Butter
Next up for BTS? They'll be taking the stage beginning this weekend for four sold out shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, their first live concerts in front of their beloved ARMY since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The concerts will take place on November 27 and 28, as well as December 1 and 2. Stay tuned for updates on the group's official Twitter account, @BTS_BigHit.