BROODS Release New Album 'Space Island'

Beloved sibling duo BROODS (Georgia and Caleb Nott) have released their highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Space Island, via Island Records Australia/Ingrooves. The eagerly anticipated 10-track LP, mostly self-written and produced at their home studio in Los Angeles, includes the blissed-out singles "Piece Of My Mind," "Heartbreak" and "Like A Woman."

To celebrate Space Island's release, BROODS has also shared a visual for focus track "I Keep," featuring longtime collaborator Tove Lo, who adds her luminous vocal work to the unsparing piece of self-reflection. Created by Vinyl Williams (visuals) and Jack McEntee (typography), the lyric video sits perfectly alongside the already released sci-fi inspired video trilogy, and enhances the hypnotic feel of the dreamy indie-pop track.

"During the quieter months of the pandemic I was doing a lot of sessions on zoom," said Georgia Nott. "This song came from one with a producer from Sweden called Madde. I said to her that day 'I feel like I'm a moth that keeps flying into a hot porch lamp, then reincarnating, only to die the same way over and over.' We thought it would be fun to write as if I really were a moth and 'I Keep' happened. I knew Tove would know exactly what I really meant when I said I was a moth, and she did."

"Caleb and Georgia are like my family and I just love making music with them," said Swedish singer-songwriter, Tove Lo, who was also featured on BROODS' 2016 single "Freak of Nature." "'I Keep' came together from afar and I think it's so beautiful and dreamy. Georgia called me and said 'I wrote this story about a moth and how it's drawn to something that will eventually kill it... do you wanna write a verse about that?' I did. I love that it's part of 'Space Island,' the perfect place to escape to. Just like our hangs. It's an oasis of love and peace."

In keeping with BROODS' unfettered imagination-an element they've brought to multiple platinum-and gold-certified records so far-the album's tracks exist in a surprisingly radiant sonic realm, their aesthetic equally inspired by 60s sci-fi B-movies and the balmy exotica of composers like Les Baxter. As a result, Space Island introduces a dazzling new intensity into BROODS' atmospheric indie-pop while providing a powerful conduit for catharsis.

BROODS examine everything from anger to sorrow to self-discovery, musically framing each emotional state. Space Island came to life during a period of serious upheaval for Georgia. Having married at the age of 21, she went through a difficult divorce turning to songwriting as a means of processing her grief. "One thing about the experience of grief is that it makes you feel like you're a bit out of orbit, or isolated in a very big feeling," said Georgia. "The more we figured out the strange logic of Space Island, the more the music started to reflect what was happening in the lyrics."

In sculpting the progressive yet nostalgic sound of Space Island, BROODS joined forces with friends/producers like Leroy Clampitt (Ashe, FLETCHER) and Stint (Santigold, Carly Rae Jepsen) in the making of the album. Crystallized in a gorgeous constellation of sonic details-otherworldly beats, swooning guitar tones, effervescent synth lines-the album emerged from a period of unbridled experimentation that involved abundant use of Caleb's newly purchased Farfisa organ.

By dreaming up such an immersive body of work, BROODS have ultimately created something of a charmed haven for all those who need healing. "For me this album captures a time when I really leaned on music to help myself understand what was happening in my brain and my body and my heart," said Georgia. "What's so exciting about sharing it is the idea of someone else using it as a tool to process their own problems. I hope it helps them to face the things they need to face, or even just feels like a nice soft hand to hold and help them deal with whatever they're going through."

BROODS will bring Space Island to the US this spring with their 2022 Space Island North American Tour. Kicking off in Austin, TX on May 20, the 20-date outing will make stops in Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Seattle before wrapping in Los Angeles on June 15. Ella Vos and Tei Shi will support on select dates.

Tour Dates

April 26 - Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre *NEW DATE*

April 27 - Brisbane, Australia @ Triffid *NEW DATE*

April 28 - Melbourne, Australia @ 170 Russell *NEW DATE*

May 20 - Austin, TX @ Antone's *

May 21 - Dallas, TX @ The Loft *

May 22 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *

May 24 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

May 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

May 27 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

May 28 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

May 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

May 31 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

June 1 - Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Astral *

June 2 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ AXIS Club *

June 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

June 5 - Chicago, IL @ Park West *

June 7 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

June 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

June 10 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Hollywood Theatre **

June 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos **

June 12 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre **

June 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent **

June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre **

* with Ella Vos

** with Tei Shi