BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50

The young singer-songwriter has just signed to Fourward / Darkroom Records and notched his first chart hit with his single “4runner.” 

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50

Two broken ankles and one hit song later, 19-year-old groundbreaker Brennan Keller, known by fans as Brenn!, is well on his way. The young singer-songwriter has just signed to Fourward / Darkroom Records and notched his first chart hit with his single “4runner.” 

The Tuscaloosa, AL native and University of Alabama student was writing and recording music in his bedroom when “4Runner” took on a life of its own across social media platforms. In early January, Brennan posted a self-recorded version on TikTok, the daredevil filming himself on his roof for the accompanying video.

It soon exploded, creating its own trend as listeners realized the song’s rush mirrored the feeling of a runner’s high, and fans started posting gleeful videos of themselves running to it. That was only the first time “4Runner” became a smash. After months of teasing a new version of the track, Keller released the official version of “4Runner” on April 28, the initial glimpse into a productive Nashville session with accomplished producer Mike Robinson. 

“4Runner” is a breathless and guileless folk-rock wonder, a song that feels effortless in the way that your favorite tunes often do, like something that should have always existed. But the genesis of “4Runner”—and, in turn, Keller’s budding career—is perhaps the defining trauma of his young life.

“‘4Runner’ tells a personal story of the experience of losing a close friend to distance while feeling stranded in a small southeastern town,” explains Brenn!. “As personal as this story is to me, it seems to connect with many people. I want to give people the closure they are looking for or have already found with this song.” 

While filming the music video, Keller—a lifelong athlete who played most every sport in high school—went bounding through a meadow in a series of backflips he’d done countless times. Both of his ankles snapped on contact, creating an unwanted viral moment and netting him three months of bedrest. 

Yet despite this forced slowdown, “4runner”’s success has catapulted Brenn! into an exciting new chapter of life. With the song clocking in over 1M streams in its first week of release, over 12M streams in its first month, and landing himself on 23 global charts this is just the start for Brenn! 

Photo Credit: Hayley Mikell



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
EXTREMEs New Album SIX Debuts In Top 10 Global Charts Photo
EXTREME's New Album 'SIX' Debuts In Top 10 Global Charts

Multi-platinum hard rock icons EXTREME—Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)—are excited to share that their new album SIX has achieved global success following its release on June 9 via earMUSIC with several Top 10 international debut chart positions.  

2
Listen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigos New Vampire Single Photo
Listen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single

3-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will release the lead single of her sophomore album, 'Vampire,' this week. Rodrigo will release her sophomore album 'Guts' on September 8. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl and pre-save it on streaming platforms now! Watch the video preview!

3
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Schedule & On-Site Experiences Announced Photo
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Schedule & On-Site Experiences Announced

Inkcarceration will feature an all-star rock and metal lineup led by headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit, plus more than 65 tattoo artists and haunted attractions at the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption), located in Mansfield, Ohio.

4
Ben Vaughn to Release New Covers EP in August Photo
Ben Vaughn to Release New Covers EP in August

To some that might seem a bit strange. While Ben is known as a musician, performer, record producer, TV and film composer, and syndicated radio show host, his initial success in the business came from his first love, songwriting. From an early age he found himself analyzing the tunes coming out of speakers wherever he was.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Listen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' AlbumListen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' Album
BLACK MIRROR Season Six Tops Netflix's TV RatingsBLACK MIRROR Season Six Tops Netflix's TV Ratings
Productivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film SlateProductivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film Slate
TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return DateTEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return Date

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE