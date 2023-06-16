BKTHERULA Drops 'Love Nirvana (Acoustic)' EP

BKTHERULA Drops 'Love Nirvana (Acoustic)' EP

Atlanta hip-hop rager Bktherula returns with some fresh takes on beloved tracks with her Love Nirvana (Acoustic) EP. Rife with glorious reinvention, the release lends a new, laidback tenor to “UH HUH” and “Tweakin’ Together,” both taken from her Love Santana project, as well as “Summer” — a highlight from her 2020 Nirvana tape. The release also includes the original records, which sound as enticing and adventurous as ever.

Kicking off with a new acoustic version of “UH HUH,” Bk exchanges the moodiness of the original for gentle guitar and ethereal atmospherics. On the new version of “Summer,” the genre-blurring artist shrugs off the original's driving percussion and woozy production in favor of deeply cathartic chords, which she pairs with soaring harmonies.

Next is her new take on “Tweakin’ Together,” which trades warm tones and simplistic beats for gentle strumming, recasting the track with some loving nostalgia and beachy vibes. The atmosphere of the acoustic videos compliments the energy of each song as BK performs to the camera immersed by a biophilic design where she brings nature indoors. Watch videos for “UH HUH,”  “Tweakin’ Together,” and "Summer" now.

The acoustic EP is her first new release since dropping LVL5 P1 earlier this year. The audacious release included “PSSYONFT,”“TAN” and 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely. The release followed the velvety two-pack “Coupe/Keep da K” — a gift to fans eagerly awaiting the followup to 2021’s psychedelic Love Black.

Recently, Bk became one of the new faces for Marc Jacobs' PF23 campaign which was featured in Dazed Digital with an exclusive playlist. She’s also featured in the new V Magazine Rap Portfolio. With a string of festival tour dates and her Love Nirvana (Acoustic) EP, Bk maps her growth as an artist and expands her vision for what comes next.

TOUR DATES:

Fri - 6/23/2023 - Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash - Chicago, IL

Fri - 6/30/2023 - splash! - Ferropolis, Germany

Sat - 7/1/2023 - Woo Hah x Rolling Loud - Rotterdam, NL

Weds - 7/5/2023 - Rolling Loud Portugal 2023 - Portimao, Portugal

Thurs - 7/6/2023 - Openair Fraunfeld - Fraunfeld, Switzerland

Sat - 7/8/2023 - Rolling Loud Germany 2023 - Munchen, Germany

Sun - 7/23/2023 - Rolling Loud Miami - Miami, FL

ABOUT BKTHERULA

Blending dystopian soundscapes with jumpy flows and ethereal melodies, Bktherula makes a new kind of rap psychedelia. Since breaking out with “Left Right” in 2019, she’s oscillated between raucous cloud rap and gentle R&B, fusing impressionistic songwriting with complex musicality to create affecting anthems that feel futuristic and universal.

The 20-year-old has been rewarded with a growing legion of fans and a slot, in many critics’ estimations, as Atlanta’s next up. She’s planted more seeds with “Forever, Part 2 (Jezebel),” a celestial offering from LVL 5, Part 1, her new EP on Warner Records. A young Bk began absorbing the sounds of acts like A Tribe Called Quest and Michael Jackson alongside her dad, a rapper who was in a group that opened for Tribe.

With that musical upbringing, she was already uploading her own music to SoundCloud by age 13. Soon, she unloaded “Faygo” and “Left Right,” two singles that promptly went viral. As of today, “Left Right” has earned tens of millions of streams across multiple platforms. It also helped her secure a deal with Warner Records.

Now, Bk is looking to continue her level up with major international music festival performances and NYFW and London Fashion Week runway shows. American headline tour. She is also committed to embracing herself like never before. Battling doubts and the occasional spurt of negativity is a type of spiritual warfare that’s led Bk to increased self-acceptance, a journey that empowers herself and her fans.

Photo Credit -  Jordan Margolin


