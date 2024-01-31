BJ the Chicago Kid Announces 'The Gravy Tour'

BJ released his album of the same title, Gravy, in the late fall of 2023.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

BJ the Chicago Kid Announces 'The Gravy Tour'

7x GRAMMY Award nominee BJ The Chicago Kid announces his return to the road for “The Gravy Tour!” Along with this announcement, BJ The Chicago Kid releases “Honey,” the latest in a string of live performances with Chlöe!

“The Gravy Tour” will begin on April 27th, 2024, in Alexandria, Virginia, at Birchmere Music Hall, making stops across North America in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Honolulu, Hawaii at The Blue Note Hawaii on June 6th! Fans can expect to hear songs from the new LP Gravy, along with some of BJ's classics and even a few fan favorites sprinkled in there too. 

BJ released his album of the same title, Gravy, in the late fall of 2023 via RTW (Reach The Word Records)/RCA Records. The critically acclaimed collaboration album with super producer Yeti Beats is a 15-track soulful masterpiece which has received over 11 million streams and counting across all platforms.

Gravy boasts notable features such as musical legend Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire on "Never Change," 2024 Best New Artist GRAMMY-nominee Coco Jones on "Spend The Night" along with Chlöe, Andra Day, Robert Glasper, Cory Henry, and Freddie Gibbs. Early this month, BJTCK showcased his powerhouse vocals on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing the buzzing single, "Honey" with the help of fellow rising star, Chlöe.

The dynamic duo has once again graced the stage, this time for VEVO, showcasing the enchanting "Honey" without the accompaniment of a live band. In this performance, their harmonious voices took center stage, highlighting their undeniable musical chemistry.

BJ The Chicago Kid's “The Gravy Tour”:

4/27 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere Music Hall 

4/30 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club (2 Shows)

5/1 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club (2 Shows)

5/2 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club (2 Shows)

5/3 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club (2 Shows)

5/4 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club (2 Shows)

5/5 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club (2 Shows)

5/9 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia

5/10 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia

5/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery Pittsburgh

5/13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

5/14 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

5/15 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago

5/18 - Minneapolis, MO - The Dakota (2 Shows) 

5/21 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery St. Louis

5/22 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery St. Louis

5/24 - Nashville, TN - City Winery Nashville

5/25 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery Atlanta

5/26  - Atlanta, GA - City Winery Atlanta

5/27 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery Atlanta

5/31 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa (2 Shows) 

6/1 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa (2 Shows)

6/5 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii (2 Shows)

6/6 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii (2 Shows)




BJ the Chicago Kid Announces 'The Gravy Tour'

