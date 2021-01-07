BINNY Releases New Single 'Prime'

BINNY is a bedroom pop artist born and bred in Maryland. Having sung before he could even talk, BINNY's musicality runs deep in his veins. Growing up in a family of musicians, he learned piano from the early age of six, before self-teaching the guitar and eventually onto songwriting and producing.

Leading on from the ocean-influenced production in "Deep End", BINNY releases the strong and self-boosting "Prime." Taking inspiration from underground and gritty pop stars such as Charli XCX, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, BINNY divulges "I felt like I was able to combine all of my favorite styles of music into one song." "Prime" is a total completion of grime 808 bass sounds, to trap influenced drum beats and experimental pop, awe inspiringly written and produced by BINNY himself.

Mixed and Mastered by Benjamin Dunkerley, "Prime" encapsulates his bright sense of confidence and sass following his personal 'glow up.' Following struggles with low self-esteem in his teenage years, BINNY explains, "By the time I entered my 20s, I worked on finding peace within myself and started embracing everything about myself. I became more confident, outspoken, and creative." Along with rap/spoken sounding elements and stunning vocal riffs, "Prime" harbors the complexity of BINNY's imagination and skills with fresh, unexpected elements.

Admitting how both listening and writing music is equally therapeutic, BINNY hopes that by conveying his true emotions and thoughts may act as a form of medication for audiences. He also strives to represent Asian American's in pop culture and mainstream music, something that he feels lacks recognition. He shares, "I hope to be a part of that change and be inspiration for other Asian Americans who want to pursue music."

BINNY is also a fashion enthusiast, using style to express himself. The singer shares, "It's also important for me that my music is translated visually in what I'm wearing." Aside from songwriting, BINNY also grew up doing theater in school and took part in numerous productions. In college, he was a part of an award-winning a capella group that got to compete in the International Championships of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) on Broadway.

