Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BILLYTHEKID Thrashes on New Noise Single 'M.O.E.'

A newcomer on the scene, BILLYTHEKID has won fans over at YourEDM, EDM.com and ThisSongSlaps.

Mar. 30, 2021  
BILLYTHEKID Thrashes on New Noise Single 'M.O.E.'

BILLYTHEKID throws down rich, textured sonics and thrashing drops on his New Noise arrival "M.O.E."

Fresh off the release of his debut EP, Outlaw, masked musician BILLYTHEKID brings his bandit anthems to Dim Mak's New Noise. On "M.O.E.," the bonafide bass lord exercises immense control and precision with his production techniques.

While preaching the mantra "money over everything," BILLYTHEKID finds a sweet spot between a scathingly, bass battlefield and melodic breakdowns.

With only a few tracks out, the musician's unique methods and style has caught the media's attention. A newcomer on the scene, BILLYTHEKID has won fans over at YourEDM, EDM.com and ThisSongSlaps, the latter of whom heralded him an Artist To Watch in 2021. Keep an ear out for more music from the anonymous bass extraordinaire.

Listen here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Vanessa Carlton Releases Deluxe Edition of Love Is An Art Photo

Vanessa Carlton Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Love Is An Art'

Clea Anaïs Releases New Solo Single Powerful Women Photo

Clea Anaïs Releases New Solo Single 'Powerful Women'

GIRL SKIN Release New Music Video for Youre A Freak Photo

GIRL SKIN Release New Music Video for 'You're A Freak'

St. Lenox Announces New LP Out June 11 Photo

St. Lenox Announces New LP Out June 11


From This Author TV News Desk