BILLYTHEKID Thrashes on New Noise Single 'M.O.E.'

BILLYTHEKID throws down rich, textured sonics and thrashing drops on his New Noise arrival "M.O.E."

Fresh off the release of his debut EP, Outlaw, masked musician BILLYTHEKID brings his bandit anthems to Dim Mak's New Noise. On "M.O.E.," the bonafide bass lord exercises immense control and precision with his production techniques.

While preaching the mantra "money over everything," BILLYTHEKID finds a sweet spot between a scathingly, bass battlefield and melodic breakdowns.

With only a few tracks out, the musician's unique methods and style has caught the media's attention. A newcomer on the scene, BILLYTHEKID has won fans over at YourEDM, EDM.com and ThisSongSlaps, the latter of whom heralded him an Artist To Watch in 2021. Keep an ear out for more music from the anonymous bass extraordinaire.

Listen here: