BELLA WHITE Announces New Album 'Among Other Things'

Singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bella White has announced her new album Among Other Things out on April 21st via Rounder Records. The album was produced by Jonathan Wilson and features Buck Meek of Big Thief on guitar.

To mark the occasion White has released a new single, "Break My Heart" and its companion music video. Among Other Things is available for pre-order here digitally and on LP with speciality vinyl in Garnet and Tiger's Eye via the artist's website here.

Today's single is the follow up to two additional album tracks released late last year- "The Way I Oughta Go," and the gorgeous and reflective "Rhododendron." The three songs together give the listener a sense of Bella's remarkable writing and life-long-honed skills as a bluegrass player.

"Bella White stands out as the youngest in her class of breakthrough virtuosos defined by the likes of Billy Strings and Amythyst Kiah. Her poetic poignancy conjures up the palpable devastation from a novice lover whose heart -one brimming with naïve ideas of romance-has shattered into a seemingly irreparable form," said American Songwriter.

Bella White's live performances are as captivating as her music - Rolling Stone recently took notice and included her in their "Best Things We Saw" roundup of AmericanaFest. White will appear at this year's SXSW including appearances at The Luck Reunion, the imogene + willie party, Yeti's showcase and more to be announced soon.

She will also make appearances at major U.S. festivals throughout the spring and summer including Stagecoach, Merlefest, Under The Big Sky and more. Today White also announces a full run of dates in the UK, Europe and her home country of Canada. All tour dates listed below.

Calgary-born singer/songwriter Bella White made her mark on the scene with the release of her debut album Just Like Leaving. The LP caught the attention of Rounder Records which signed her last year. While traditional bluegrass originated in Appalachia, the genre has surely found a safe and loving Canadian home via her songwriting.

The twenty two year-old singer/songwriter and instrumentalist shies away from modern and fussy arrangements, and instead brings a traditional style of music into the contemporary moment by personalizing it to her own experiences. White has shown herself to be a star student of the bluegrass genre, with something new to bring to the table.

Her ability to translate modern experience to an old sound is seamless and compelling, and permeates the boundaries of a regional genre with authentic singing and songwriting.

Bella White Tour Dates

*newly announced tour dates in bold

SXSW

Mar 16 - Luck Reunion - Willie Nelson's Ranch - Austin, TX

Mar 16 - Official SXSW Showcase - Coopers BBQ - Austin, TX

Mar 17 - Yeti Showcase - 220 S. Congress - Austin, TX

Mar 17 - The imogene + willie party - imogene + willie store - Austin, TX

Apr 28 - Stagecoach - Indio, CA

May 19 - Sleeping In The Woods Songwriter Festival - Monticello, KY

Jun 18 - Black Deer Festival, Tunbridge Wells, UK

Jun 20 - The Glad Cafe - Glasgow, SCOTLAND

Jun 24 - Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - Rotterdam, ZH, NETHERLANDS

Jul 14 - Under the Big Sky Music & Arts Festival, White Fish, MT

Photo Credit: Bree Fish