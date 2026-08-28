BANANARAMA Releases 40th Anniversary Editions of TRUE CONFESSIONS

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This very week in 1986 BANANARAMA took 'Venus,' their most commercially successful single, to its peak position of #1 on the US Billboard Top 100 and Billboard Dance Charts. Its American success was the tip of a very large iceberg: 'Venus' rocketed to #1 in five other countries including Australia, Canada and South Africa, as well as hitting #2 in Germany and Top 10 in more than 20 countries around the world.

With 'Venus' and its accompanying album, TRUE CONFESSIONS, BANANARAMA set the world's imagination ablaze. In four short years Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward transformed from D.I.Y. girls about town to bonafide global superstars. 'Venus' brought a new look and sound to match, accompanied by the band's biggest budget video to date: sleek, sexy and sophisticated, with a knowing sense of camp and humor.

The success of 'Venus' and singles 'Do Not Disturb,' 'More Than Physical' and 'A Trick of the Night' would see TRUE CONFESSIONS go on to be their most commercially successful album internationally, achieving Gold Sales in the US (and Platinum in Canada), and a big hit across Europe and Australasia. The band's newly formed relationship with Stock Aitken Waterman on 'Venus' and 'More Than Physical' would begin BANANARAMA's unstoppable phase of peerless hit singles, leading them into the Guinness World Records for the highest number of chart entries for an all-female group.

To celebrate 40 years of TRUE CONFESSIONS, London Records has re-issued the album across a multitude of formats.

The original members of the band signed 3 special editions of the album, one featuring Sara, Keren and Siobhan housed in unique individual sleeves. Each version features the original album plus audio from each band member on their recollections around the album, as well as a bonus secret track. While the official store has exhausted the international allocation, a final bunch has been signed by the band and available from Banquet Records (shipping worldwide). The official store also features original 1986 merchandise including T-shirts, tote bags and badge sets.

This week also sees the release of three extra digital versions, each one with unique artwork. For a very limited time iTunes hosts two new editions: a Rarities Edition (including the lost 'Kelly's Eye' version of 'Do Not Disturb') and a Remix Edition with full versions of 2026 remixes by Richard X, Luke Mornay, The Alias and AMYL, as well as rare remixes by Leo Zero and original 1986 versions. Townsend Music hosts an exclusive 'Obsessions Of Your Mind' version with digital polaroids and more.

TRUE CONFESSIONS (40th Anniversary Editions) is out now, via London Records.

Photo Credit: (1986): Martin Brading



Photo Credit: (1986): Martin Brading

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