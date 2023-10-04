BABEHOVEN Release New Single 'Chariot'; Tour With SLOW PULP Kicks Off Today

Babehoven share “Chariot,” the meditative new single from the Hudson, New York duo comprised of Maya Bon and Ryan Albert, out today via Double Double Whammy.

“Chariot” explores new avenues of sound for the band and highlights their knack for immersive song arrangements that illuminate the song's subject matter. Bon's haunting vocals sit atop an eerie and propulsive atmosphere that dips into droning slowcore and intimate folk, giving a preview of the band's sonic evolution. The band's homespun indie rock displays their emotionally-incisive approach to songwriting and draws power from abstract poetry and specific, gut-wrenching personal vignettes.

“‘Chariot' is about changing perspectives; it is about sparkling through the chaos. To be whole, fresh, full of water, full of life. To glide through the winding paths as a lesson in malleability,” Bon explains. “Ryan and I collaborated in a new way on this song: he wrote a guitar part I liked, I wrote some lyrics, we wrote a chorus together. We explored songwriting as a team in the dead of upstate winter in 2023, finding solace in the slippery, cherry-red warmth of its sound.”

Directed, produced, filmed, and edited by Kevin Prince, the “Chariot” video explores themes of extraterrestrial life and the mystical light of the Hudson Valley. Shining orbs, flashing lights, vast water, and a reference to Spielberg's ET, the video dances around the notion that we are existing in a multitudinous and complex array of dimensions with mystery at its core.

Babehoven are hitting the road this fall on a tour supporting Slow Pulp that kicks off today in Milwaukee, WI. All dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Wed. Oct. 04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo – Backroom %

Thu. Oct. 05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Hall %

Fri. Oct 06 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown %

Sun. Oct. 08 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall %

Tue. Oct. 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

Thu. Oct. 12 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Fri. Oct. 13 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl on Granville %

Sat. Oct. 14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre %

Mon. Oct. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

Wed. Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

Fri. Oct. 20 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo %

Sat. Oct. 21 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

Sun. Oct. 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge %

Tue. Oct. 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

Wed. Oct. 25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada %

Thu. Oct. 26 – Austin, TX @ The Parish %

Sat. Oct. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell @ The Masquerade %

Sun. Oct. 29 – Durham, NC @ Motoco %

Mon. Oct. 30 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage %

Tue. Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %

Wed. Nov. 1 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom %

Fri. Nov. 3 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall %

Mon. Nov. 6 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz %

Tue. Nov. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern %

Fri. Nov. 10 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater %

Sat. Nov. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

% supporting Slow Pulp