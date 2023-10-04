BABEHOVEN Release New Single 'Chariot'; Tour With SLOW PULP Kicks Off Today

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

BABEHOVEN Release New Single 'Chariot'; Tour With SLOW PULP Kicks Off Today

Babehoven share “Chariot,” the meditative new single from the Hudson, New York duo comprised of Maya Bon and Ryan Albert, out today via Double Double Whammy. 

“Chariot” explores new avenues of sound for the band and highlights their knack for immersive song arrangements that illuminate the song's subject matter. Bon's haunting vocals sit atop an eerie and propulsive atmosphere that dips into droning slowcore and intimate folk, giving a preview of the band's sonic evolution. The band's homespun indie rock displays their emotionally-incisive approach to songwriting and draws power from abstract poetry and specific, gut-wrenching personal vignettes. 

“‘Chariot' is about changing perspectives; it is about sparkling through the chaos. To be whole, fresh, full of water, full of life. To glide through the winding paths as a lesson in malleability,” Bon explains. “Ryan and I collaborated in a new way on this song: he wrote a guitar part I liked, I wrote some lyrics, we wrote a chorus together. We explored songwriting as a team in the dead of upstate winter in 2023, finding solace in the slippery, cherry-red warmth of its sound.”

Directed, produced, filmed, and edited by Kevin Prince, the “Chariot” video explores themes of extraterrestrial life and the mystical light of the Hudson Valley. Shining orbs, flashing lights, vast water, and a reference to Spielberg's ET, the video dances around the notion that we are existing in a multitudinous and complex array of dimensions with mystery at its core.

Babehoven are hitting the road this fall on a tour supporting Slow Pulp that kicks off today in Milwaukee, WI. All dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Wed. Oct. 04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo – Backroom %

Thu. Oct. 05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Hall %

Fri. Oct 06 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown %

Sun. Oct. 08 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall %

Tue. Oct. 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

Thu. Oct. 12 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Fri. Oct. 13 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl on Granville %

Sat. Oct. 14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre %

Mon. Oct. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

Wed. Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

Fri. Oct. 20 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo %

Sat. Oct. 21 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

Sun. Oct. 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge %

Tue. Oct. 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

Wed. Oct. 25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada %

Thu. Oct. 26 – Austin, TX @ The Parish %

Sat. Oct. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell @ The Masquerade %

Sun. Oct. 29 – Durham, NC @ Motoco %

Mon. Oct. 30 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage %

Tue. Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %

Wed. Nov. 1 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom %

Fri. Nov. 3 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall %

Mon. Nov. 6 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz %

Tue. Nov. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern %

Fri. Nov. 10 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater %

Sat. Nov. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

% supporting Slow Pulp



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sessanta Expands Dates to Southeastern U.S. Tour Photo
Sessanta Expands Dates to Southeastern U.S. Tour

Sessanta, the recently announced tour that finds Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus joining forces, and sharing band members for an unparalleled live experience, expands dates to SE U.S. with performances by Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus. Get all the details on BroadwayWorld.

2
Better Lovers Announce First Annual BLissmass Show Photo
Better Lovers Announce First Annual 'BLissmass' Show

Better Lovers have announced First Annual 'BLissmass' Show, Dec. 8 in Buffalo. Get ready for an unforgettable holiday concert experience with Better Lovers in Buffalo on Dec. 8. The event also features openers It Dies Today, The Callous Daoboys, Greyhaven, and Spaced.

3
Video: DOPE Release Music Video For Their Version Of The Cures Lovesong Photo
Video: DOPE Release Music Video For Their Version Of The Cure's 'Lovesong'

Industrial metal mainstays DOPE have released a music video for their version of The Cure's classic 'Lovesong'. The song comes from the band's latest album Blood Money Part Zer0 that was released in February and was given away for free to fans. The video was directed by Dope mastermind Edsel Dope co-directed by longtime collaborator Matt Zane.

4
Hooveriii Release Single Dreaming Off Forthcoming New Album Pointe Photo
Hooveriii Release Single 'Dreaming' Off Forthcoming New Album 'Pointe'

Hooveriii releases new single 'Dreaming' off upcoming album 'Pointe'. Featuring vocals by the band's Alice Wallace “Dreaming” is an epic future-folk experimentation, and also the album's closer. Hooveriii will be playing songs off the new album as well as fan favorites as they hit the road on tour as the direct support for Mudhoney next week.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
MJ THE MUSICAL
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG