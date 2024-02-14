Award-Winning Songwriter John Michael Ferrari To Release New Music

Classic country craftsman and award-winning songwriter John Michael Ferrari has proven himself an honest storyteller in "Bring Me Home", the lead single off of his newest EP Soldiers Prayer. Battling with heavy hearted topics without becoming self indulgently morose, "Bring Me Home" is about love, death, and the living between.

John Michael Ferrari wrote the track when his sweet, old dog RJ was passing away. "He wrote it in his mind as he was taking RJ for his last walk as if he, and not RJ was the one about to go to Heaven," states his producer, Pepper Jay.

Sparkling background vocals immediately create a soulful atmosphere, and the lyrics hit you in the chest right out of the gate: "I don't wanna be scared about dying, but if I said I wasn't, Lord, I'd be lying."

Not only is John Michael Ferrari a standout songwriter and artist, he is also the author of Acting With Your Eyes as well as the co-author of Dynamic Song Performance: The Singer's Bible alongside Pepper Jay.

"Bring Me Home" is currently streaming on all platforms. For more information about John Michael Ferrari and his current tour, visit https://johnmichaelferrari.com/tour/,.