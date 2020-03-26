August Burns Red Releases New Song 'Paramount'
Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet AUGUST BURNS RED -JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [lead vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass]-have just shared the new song "Paramount."
Listen below!
The track appears on ABR's upcoming eighth full length, Guardians, out April 3 on Fearless Records.
"'Paramount' is one of my favorite songs from Guardians," says Brubaker. "It has that classic ABR sound with a bunch of tempo changes and different time signatures. But there's a recurring melody that glues the whole song together. I think this is a song that longtime fans of the band are going to love."
Greiner further explains, "At times over the last several years, I felt indifferent and uninterested towards the things that used to fuel me. I learned there is actually meaning in suffering. It's not random and without purpose. I found that the more I faced the fire, the more empathetic I became towards other people who are also hurting. I found meaning in the pain and stopped running from it. That's what'Paramount' is about."
GUARDIANS TRACK LISTING:
"The Narrative"
"Bones"
"Paramount"
"Defender"
"Lighthouse"
"Dismembered Memory"
"Ties That Bind"
"Bloodletter"
"Extinct by Instinct"
"Empty Heaven"
"Three Fountains"