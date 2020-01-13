Atmosphere Releases New 'Love Each Other' Music Video

Today, Atmosphere drops a new music video for "Love Each Other," off the duo's new album, Whenever. Directed by Tomas Aksamit, the black and white visual follows Slug through the night at a Gatsby-esque speakeasy. Whenever, which caught the industry by surprise when it was released last month without forewarning, finds Slug and Ant turning a page and delivering ambitious, blessed-to-be-alive raps.

Watch "Love Each Other" below!

Atmosphere will kick off a massive tour tonight in front of a sold out crowd in Minneapolis, MN at the renowned First Avenue. "The Wherever Tour - North America" will then launch across the U.S. and Canada for a slate of 30+ dates, including six more sold out performances in Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Reno, Portland, and Seattle. Due to high hometown demand, the tour has added a homecoming date in St. Paul, MN on February 28 at Palace Theatre. Atmosphere is known for delivering outstanding live performances, and with support from ferocious Twin Cities rapper The Lioness, labelmate Nikki Jean who recently released Beautiful Prison on Rhymesayers and appears on the Atmosphere album's standout track, "Lovely", and certified party-starter DJ Keezy, The Wherever Tour promises to be a can't-miss event. Tickets are available HERE, see below for more information and a full list of dates.

Atmosphere "The Wherever Tour - North America" Dates

January 13 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue SOLD OUT

January 14 - Chicago, IL - Metro SOLD OUT

January 15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Music Hall

January 17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

January 18 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

January 20 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

January 21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

January 23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

January 24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

January 25 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

January 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

January 28 - Asheville, TN - The Orange Peel

January 29 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

January 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

February 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

February 4 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

February 5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park SOLD OUT

February 7 - Long Beach, CA - One Love Cali Reggae Fest

February 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo SOLD OUT

February 9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

February 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

February 12 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall at Whitney Peak Hotel

February 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

February 15 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

February 16 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

February 18 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

February 19 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

February 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (w/ Blimes and Gab) SOLD OUT

February 22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo (w/ Blimes and Gab) SOLD OUT

February 23 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

February 25 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

February 26 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre





