Atmosphere Releases New 'Love Each Other' Music Video
Today, Atmosphere drops a new music video for "Love Each Other," off the duo's new album, Whenever. Directed by Tomas Aksamit, the black and white visual follows Slug through the night at a Gatsby-esque speakeasy. Whenever, which caught the industry by surprise when it was released last month without forewarning, finds Slug and Ant turning a page and delivering ambitious, blessed-to-be-alive raps.
Watch "Love Each Other" below!
Atmosphere will kick off a massive tour tonight in front of a sold out crowd in Minneapolis, MN at the renowned First Avenue. "The Wherever Tour - North America" will then launch across the U.S. and Canada for a slate of 30+ dates, including six more sold out performances in Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Reno, Portland, and Seattle. Due to high hometown demand, the tour has added a homecoming date in St. Paul, MN on February 28 at Palace Theatre. Atmosphere is known for delivering outstanding live performances, and with support from ferocious Twin Cities rapper The Lioness, labelmate Nikki Jean who recently released Beautiful Prison on Rhymesayers and appears on the Atmosphere album's standout track, "Lovely", and certified party-starter DJ Keezy, The Wherever Tour promises to be a can't-miss event. Tickets are available HERE, see below for more information and a full list of dates.
Atmosphere "The Wherever Tour - North America" Dates
January 13 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue SOLD OUT
January 14 - Chicago, IL - Metro SOLD OUT
January 15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Music Hall
January 17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
January 18 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
January 20 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom
January 21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
January 23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
January 24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
January 25 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
January 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
January 28 - Asheville, TN - The Orange Peel
January 29 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
January 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
February 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
February 4 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
February 5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park SOLD OUT
February 7 - Long Beach, CA - One Love Cali Reggae Fest
February 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo SOLD OUT
February 9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
February 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
February 12 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall at Whitney Peak Hotel
February 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
February 15 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
February 16 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
February 18 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House
February 19 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
February 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (w/ Blimes and Gab) SOLD OUT
February 22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo (w/ Blimes and Gab) SOLD OUT
February 23 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
February 25 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
February 26 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre