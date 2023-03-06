Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Atmosphere Announce Summertime 2023 US Tour

Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 10th at 10AM local time.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Pioneering hip-hop duo Atmosphere are announcing Summertime 2023, a North American tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, and The Movement. The news comes on the heels of their new single "Okay", off the forthcoming album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously (out May 5th via Rhymesayers Entertainment).

Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 10th at 10AM local time here. "We are absolutely excited to have this opportunity to go on tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome and The Movement" says Slug, "Do not miss your opportunity to come make party with us."

Ahead of the summer dates, Atmosphere will embark on their European Tour, The ConTour, returning to the US for appearances at Cali Roots in Monterey, CA, and Fiddlers Green in Greenwood Village, CO.

Pre-order / pre-save So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously here, and check out exclusive t-shirts, sweatshirts, youth clothing and limited edition vinyl variants available at atmospheresucks.com.

The ConTour Dates

5/11 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

5/12 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

5/13 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

5/15 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

5/17 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44

5/19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

5/20 - Stockholm, SE @ Kägelbanan

5/21 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Festival Performance Dates

5/25 - Monterey, CA @ Cali Roots

6/16 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green with Dirty Heads and Stick Figure

Summertime 2023 Tour Dates

7/6 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/7 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/8 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

7/9 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/15 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphtheatre *

7/16 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

7/21 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

7/22 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

7/23 - Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

7/27 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheatre

7/28 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island

7/29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

8/3 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum (Indoors)

8/4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8/5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/6 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion

8/17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

8/20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

8/24 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire

8/25 - Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center

8/26 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

9/1 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

9/3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* without Sublime with Rome



