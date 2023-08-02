Ashton Nyte (The Awakening) Shares 'Horses' Single

South African-born, U.S.-based singer-songwriter, producer, and composer Ashton Nyte recently announced his forthcoming eighth album, Autumn's Children, due for release on August 25, 2023. Following the release of the record's first two singles ("Something Beautiful" and "Cinnamon"), today, Nyte shares a new cut from the LP, "Horses," alongside an accompanying self-directed music video.

Speaking on the track and its visual, Nyte wrote: "'Horses' is about finding the courage to let go of aspects of our lives to allow space for new chapters and the healing that brings. It's also about recognising the perils of the modern world and celebrating the freedom of choosing a different path. And the video allowed me to join and leave the circus - both recurring life goals."

Like its predecessor, Waiting For A Voice (2020), the 11-track Autumn's Children will also be accompanied by a book of short stories, poetry, and musings, expanding on the themes of the album. Fans can now pre-order the book, vinyl, CD, and a selection of limited-edition items at www.ashtonnyte.com.

About Ashton Nyte

Based in the U.S., Ashton Nyte is a South African-born composer, singer, multi-instrumentalist, writer, and producer. He has released seven solo albums as Ashton Nyte and eleven albums as The Awakening, one of South Africa's most prominent alternative rock bands.

Nyte has contributed vocals and lyrics to a number of other projects, featuring members of The Cure, Cheap Trick, Peter Murphy, The Mission, and Beauty In Chaos, among many others.



Ashton has written and performed in theatrical productions and hosted philanthropic events, including his “Rock Against Rape” concert series and presenting a lecture series at U.S. universities focusing on tolerance and acceptance. He’s worked on film scores, most recently with Ethan Gold on the movie Don't Let Go, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019. His songs have also been featured in major television shows, including Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max), The Purge (USA Network), and more.

Described by music journalists as "Johannesburg's Bowie" for his widely varying musical styles and theatrical performance approach, Nyte has a released catalog of over 300 original songs and has received airplay and chart success on major independent radio stations worldwide.

Nyte has headlined music festivals in the U.S.A., Europe, and South Africa to upwards of 30,000 people and toured extensively, recently completing a 36-date solo acoustic European tour with Wayne Hussey (The Mission) in September/October 2019.

Waiting For A Voice, his seventh solo album, and his first book of poetry, short stories, and personal reflections was released in July 2020. He has just announced his second book and eighth solo album, Autumn's Children, to be released in August 2023.