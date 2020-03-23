Ashnikko Drops New Video For 'Tantrum'

London-based rapper Ashnikko drops the official video for her latest empowering f*ck you anthem, "Tantrum" today. Created with director and dystopic visionary Jocelyn Anquetil, who recently created her alien-cowgirl themed video for "Working Bitch," the new video explores the many sides to Ashnikko, even showing the blue-haired star in an over-the-top 10-foot wig, all while giving a tongue-in-cheek nod to one of the most iconic videos of the 21st century.

Watch and listen below!

Ashnikko's long blue locks also just made a major splash at this year's BRIT Awards red carpet, as her pigtails were carried by two costumed men across the red carpet, catching the attention of NYLON, NME, Billboard, PAPER, The Guardian, BBC, The Independent, and The Daily Mail, just to name a few.





Related Articles View More Music Stories