Ashley Cooke Takes a 'Shot in the Dark' With Three New Songs

Following Ashley Cooke's surprise announcement live from the Grand Ole Opry Stage that her debut album shot in the dark will arrive Friday, July 21, Big Loud's rising country star begins her new chapter of music today, giving fans three new tracks off her forthcoming album. The breakout songstress releases the album's title track, “shot in the dark,” “mean girl (feat. Colbie Caillat)” and “tastes like,” available everywhere now.

“I am so excited to be dropping my debut album at the end of July, and I think these three tracks will give fans a great sneak peek into what's coming,” shares Cooke. “This album has so many threads of my life strung together across 24 songs, and I hope that everyone can connect with some, or all, of the chapters.

The songs I'm releasing today are some of my absolute favorites - from the title track that truly encapsulates where I am in my life, a duet with someone I've looked up to musically since I can remember, to 'tastes like' that opens the album in a clever way I'm really proud of. I can't wait to hear how everyone reacts and hope these songs can meet you wherever you are in your journey.”

In title track “shot in the dark,” Cooke sets the album's tone by highlighting the power of serendipity and the magic that unfolds when you take a chance. Set against the backdrop of a late-night chance encounter, Cooke experiences the rush of an unexpected connection, and perhaps one too many drinks, when two souls collide and everything else fades away.

Also featured on today's new releases is the captivating collaboration “mean girl (feat. Colbie Caillat)” that finds Cooke taking a bold step forward as she pens a heartfelt warning to the girl dating her ex. Tapping into her own experience with a toxic relationship, Cooke's vulnerability shines through as she and Caillat deliver their double entendre filled advice about taking his words at face value.

With the energy of a party anthem, “tastes like” surprises listeners with an unexpected lyrical flip where the taste of whiskey becomes a stinging reminder of a former flame. Thoughts of an ex-lover take over as the taste lingers, blending the sweetness of memories with the bitterness of longing. Setting the complex tone for the album, Cooke invites listeners to savor the rich emotional journey that lies ahead.

Unfolding as if it were ripped from pages of her journal, Cooke's sun-kissed blend of two-lane pop country is on full display in shot in the dark, capturing true tales of love, heartbreak and all the moments in between. The long-awaited debut fearlessly explores the roller coaster of life, inviting listeners to savor every raw and relatable moment. With much more music still on the way ahead of the July 21 album, Cooke's 24-song collection will be one of the longest debut albums by a female country artist to date.

Continuing another robust year of touring that has included her first overseas performance at C2C, tours with Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis and Brett Young, Cooke gears up to join country megastar Luke Bryan's Country On Tour this summer, kicking off on July 13 in Hershey, Pa.. Stay up to date with the latest news and more exciting announcements by visiting ashleycooke.com and following along on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok @theashleycooke.

ABOUT ASHLEY COOKE

With Big Loud / Back Blocks Music country artist Ashley Cooke, it's best to know what you're getting into – because this emerging star is the definition of more than meets the eye. A graceful exterior matched by a casual-cool nature. Skillfully crafted lyrics and a knack for unforgettable performance.

Effortless vocal beauty and a bold sense of internal grit, freely mixing it up with the boys while she rallies the girls. And most important, a passion for capturing the magic between heartbeats, each moment as unique as she is. Still early in her journey, being herself has already served Cooke well. It has led to over 200M global streams with chart climbing hits like “never til now” with Brett Young, Ryman and Grand Ole Opry debuts, national TV appearances on ABC's The Bachelorette, tours with Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan and more.

Hailing from Parkland, Fla. and moved by emotional hit makers like Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Kelly Clarkson and more, Cooke embraces the energy of pop and depth of country, writing her first song by age 11.

Cooke moved to Nashville at 18 and attended the prestigious Belmont University – but unlike so many others, she did not study music. After entering the schools revered Country Showcase on a whim and winning, Cooke decided to pursue music for a year. When the pandemic had other plans, Cooke went to TikTok where she built a thriving fanbase, writing and sharing country music on her own terms.

And now, on July 21, the next chapter begins with her debut album shot in the dark. Unfolding as if it were ripped from pages of her personal journal, Cooke's sun-kissed blend of two-lane pop country is on full display in the collection's 24 tracks, inspired by true tales of love, heartbreak and all the moments in between.

Fully capturing the essence of a daring twenty-something growing up, chasing her dreams and taking risks, Cooke infuses heartfelt lyrics, captivating melodies and raw relatability as she invites listeners to come along for the ride.

Photo by Robby Klein