Ashley Cooke Joins Jordan Davis On His Extended 'Damn Good Time' Tour

Big Loud's Country songstress, Ashley Cooke, is joining Jordan Davis on his extended DAMN GOOD TIME tour. The extension of the sold-out tour includes new dates across the US, UK, Canada and Europe and is set to kick off Feb. 2, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In addition to Cooke's support, Mitchell Tenpenny joins Davis on the world tour. Following the international tour dates, the DAMN GOOD TIME tour will return to the states and run until October 2024. Tickets are available with code YOURPLACE on Thursday, Oct. 12, followed by general on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 am local time at Click Here.

Cooke recently released her long-awaited debut album, shot in the dark, featuring 24 carefully crafted songs - marking the longest debut from a female Country artist to date. The deeply meaningful album showcases the pages of her journal and continues to resonate with listeners since its debut. Fan-favorite tracks from the album, including “your place” and “mean girl (ft. Colbie Caillat),” continue to make waves as stand out tracks.

The July 2023 Billboard Rookie of the Month launched her headlining shot in the dark Tour with Matt Schuster and Vincent Mason on Aug. 24 and spans across the country until Nov. 10. Additionally, Cooke continues to support Country megastar Luke Bryan on his Country On Tour.

DAMN GOOD TIME Tour Extended Dates:

Feb. 2, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark at DR Studie 2

Feb. 3, 2024 in Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller Music Hall

Feb. 4, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen

Feb. 6, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany at Gruenspan

Feb. 8, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland at Kaufleuten

Feb. 9, 2024 in Cologne, Germany at Kantine

Feb. 11, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Max

Feb. 13, 2024 in London, England at Forum

Feb. 14, 2024 in Cambridge, England at Corn Exchange

Feb. 16, 2024 in Birmingham, England at O2 Institute Birmingham

Feb. 17, 2024 in Bristol, England at O2 Academy Bristol

Feb. 18, 2024 in Manchester, England at O2 Ritz Manchester

Feb. 20, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb. 21, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland at Ulster Hall

April 11, 2024 in Moline, Ill. at Vibrant Arena

April 12, 2034 in Minneapolis, Minn. at The Armory

April 18, 2024 in Saginaw, Mich. at Dow Event Center Arena

April 19, 2024 in Youngstown, Ohio at The Covelli Centre

April 25, 2024 in Allentown, Pa. at PPL Center

April 26, 2024 in Albany, N.Y. at MVP Arena

May 2, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 3, 2024 in Wilmington, N.C. at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

May 31, 2024 in San Diego, Calif. at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 6, 2024 in Missoula, Mont. at University of Montana - Adams Center

June 7, 2024 in Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

June 14, 2024 in Tahoe, Nev. at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys **

June 20, 2024 in Bend, Ore. at Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

June 21, 2024 in Seattle, Wash. at Chateau Ste. Michelle +

June 22, 2024 in Airway Heights, Wash. at Northern Quest Amphitheatre

July 18, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. at St. Joseph's Health Ampitheater at Lakeview

July 19, 2024 in Bridgeport, Conn. at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 25, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

July 26, 2024 in Charleston, W.Va. at Charleston Coliseum

July 31, 2024 in Indianapolis, Ind. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 1, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

Aug. 2, 2024 in Toledo, Ohio at The Huntington Center

Aug. 8, 2024 in Springfield, Mo. at Great Southern Bank Arena

Aug. 9, 2024 in Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 16, 2024 in Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheatre

Aug. 17, 2024 in Orange Beach, Ala. at The Wharf Amphitheatre

Sept. 5, 2024 in Boston, Mass. at Leader Bank Pavilion*

Sept. 6, 2024 in Gilford, N.H. at BankNH Pavilion

Sept. 7, 2024 in Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Oct. 2, 2024 in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 4, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario at Coca Cola Coliseum

Oct. 5, 2024 in Kingston, Ontario at Leon's Centre

Oct. 6, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 8, 2024 in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell

Oct. 11, 2024 in Moncton, New Brunswick at Avenir Centre

Oct. 12, 2024 in Halifax, Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 17, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 18, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

Oct. 19, 2024 in Kelowna, British Columbia at Prospera Place

Oct. 20, 2024 in Abbotsford, British Columbia at Abbotsford Centre

Photo credit: Robby Klein