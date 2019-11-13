Armin van Buuren Presents Special 2-Night Show 'This is Me'

Armin van Buuren is set to deliver a very special new live experience, 'This Is Me', his most personal and intimate show yet, at the iconic Ziggo Dome venue in his 'hometown' Amsterdam on Ascension Day, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May 2020.

The milestone show will take fans on a journey through the peaks of Armin van Buuren's monumental career. For the very first time, all aspects of his professional life will be celebrated during two momentous once-in-a-lifetime shows, uniquely exclusive to the intimate and iconic setting of Amsterdam's famous venue, the Ziggo Dome.

Fresh from the release of his new studio album, Balance - a reflection of his many years as a producer - 'This Is Me' will bring all sides of Armin van Buuren together into a unique one-time only event. Amalgamating mainstage performances, nearly 20 years of A State of Trance, Armin Only, Radio Hits and more, Armin van Buuren will take his fans on a musical journey across every corner of his incredible professional career.

"Every song I make teaches me something new," added the Dutch juggernaut. "Informed by years of experience as a producer, it's an honest story of venturing into known and unknown territories, finding the balance in between."



"At this point, it's time to tell you my whole story. All of it: all of those different things that made me learn and grow as a person. This is what I want to create, and there's no one I'd rather share my story with than all of you. I'm Armin van Buuren, and This Is Me!"

Produced by global dance event giant ALDA, 'This Is Me' is sure to prove one of 2020's most unmissable events on the dance music calendar, with ticket sales starting 23 November at 12:00 CET via this official ticket shop link.





