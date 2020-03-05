Arbouretum Share Title Track from New Album LET IT ALL IN

Ahead of the release of their transportive new album Let It All In on March 20th, Arbouretum have shared the record's second single and title track. "Let It All In" encompasses the album's themes of acceptance in times of change, musing on both the pitfalls and benefits of letting the outside world into one's inner life. The song's motorik rhythm heaves forward with perpetual momentum, at times centered solely on a deep groove, and others bursting with Dave Heumann's swirling guitar melodies.

Listen below!



On writing and recording the track, Heumann elaborates: "Let It All In" was something we practiced for months, even before it had any lyrics or chord changes. We pursued it just because it felt good to play. By the time we got into the studio with it, we'd developed an entire methodology around it. We set up, got in tune, and just let it rip. Twelve minutes went by and afterwards we realized we'd done it nearly flawlessly. There it was, on the first take."



Arbouretum's mystic folk-rock collapses a continuum of 20th century music into decidedly classic song structures. English folk, country blues, Americana and 70s psychedelia all serve as touchpoints in their singular and distinctive sound. New album Let It All In stands as their most accomplished and evocative album to date, living in and reflects the present moment while sounding as if it were forged in another era. The group has always centered around Heumann's remarkable voice and songwriting. His skill as a vocalist and guitar player have led to playing with artists such as Cass McCombs, Will Oldham, and many others. Heumann's songs are transportive and decidedly album-oriented, and Let It All In is an invitation to jump into an album rich with timeless elegance.





