Apple Music Presents BEHIND MARC ANTHONY'S OPUS

Behind Marc Anthony's OPUS, the engrossing new short film chronicling the making of salsa superstar Marc Anthony's 12th album OPUS, will make its debut this Friday, June 21st exclusively on Apple Music.

Watch a teaser for the Apple Music film below!

Behind Marc Anthony's OPUS gives fans an intimate glimpse at his process, from the writing to a marathon studio session where he recorded all of his vocals in a single day-on the anniversary of his mother's passing, no less.

Released on Magnus Media / Sony Latin MusicMay 10th, OPUS is a blistering-hot set of state-of-the-art salsa that finds Marc Anthony teaming up once again with pace-setting producer / pianist Sergio George, who produced Marc's first salsa megahits and co-produced his 2013 album 3.0. Their imaginative, innovative, and massively popular productions revolutionized the sound of music, bringing millions of young listeners to tropical music.

Marc, chose the title OPUS early on in the production process emphasizing its role as a solid masterwork within his massive, much-praised discography.

Marc Anthony comments: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share some of the most intimate parts of my creative process as an artist and to discuss in detail the evolution of OPUSin this short film for Apple Music."





