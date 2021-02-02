Apple Music Celebrates Black History Month With Highly-Curated Editorial Music Experience

In honor of Black History Month, Apple Music has launched a highly curated editorial music experience across Apple Music, Apple Music radio and Apple Music TV, celebrating the incredible community of black artists, moments and movements that have shaped music and global pop culture for generations.

Check out Black History Month on Apple Music here.

All month long, Apple Music will feature curated playlists, essays, original videos, radio shows, and more from black influencers, musicians, authors, and directors including Ava DuVernay, Tracee Ellis Ross, Monica, Dame Pat McGrath (DBE, Founder/CEO Pat McGrath Labs), John Legend, Erykah Badu, Naomi Campbell, Common, Jaden Smith and many more. Apple Music TV will have four 24 hour music video takeovers featuring artists like Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Pharrell Williams and H.E.R., among others.

Apple Music radio will air brand new shows across Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, featuring everything from artist interviews and curator round tables to special music mixes and full station takeovers, all celebrating Black History. Ebro Darden, Apple Music's Global Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, sits down with The Internet's Syd, Durand Bernarr, and others for The Message, a new series of interviews and playlists that air during The Ebro Show, spotlighting the most important Black voices of today.

"We've been exploring new ways that we can use Apple Music to elevate and amplify black voices - not just in music but across all industries -because Black history IS American history, Black culture IS pop culture as it touches and influences everything," Ebro said. "What we are doing this month, all of the original content and the incredible and inspiring people we are working with, it's helping to shape a narrative and share stories about Black life that are not often told on mainstream platforms. Its something that the team and I have been dedicated to since day one and we have not let up since."

Apple Music's expansive tribute revolves around the central theme of "Black Family." A true diaspora of cultures and blood lines, the "Black Family" can be made up of relatives near and far, friends, community members, and other chosen loved ones and is not defined by genealogy. Its bond is created and reinforced through collective experiences, love, and culture.

Each week Apple Music will explore a different theme beginning today with the role of the "Matriarch" and the strength and leadership of black women. Additional themes include the importance of "Chosen Family," creating more sustainable futures and taking care of mind, body and spirit through "Nourishment and Resilience" and a look ahead focusing on "Future Generations."

