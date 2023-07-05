Apashe to Release 'Antagonist' New Album & 29-Date Tour With Brass Orchestra Across North America For This Fall

Renowned electronic artist Apashe has formally announced details of his Antagonist North American Tour to support his new album Antagonist which will be released this fall.

The 29-date tour will take the favored bass music producer to many major markets across the continent launching October 7 in Denver. In each city (dates listed below), Apashe will perform with a live brass orchestra which made its debut at Electric Forest this past weekend. Tickets are available now here.

Apashe, the Belgian-born artist now based in Canada who is John De Buck, is known for his genre-bending approach to electronic music. He combines the purity of his symphonic orchestral compositions with the rawness of electronic music and hints of hip-hop and bass, creating a unique majestic sound.

At these newly announced shows, fans can expect an eight-piece brass orchestra of French horns, trombones and trumpets accompanying Apashe’s high-energy live performance. Look for Apashe to perform live new music from Antagonist and material from his previous releases Renaissance, I Killed The Orchestra and Requiem, plus his latest release “Gasoline.”

Written, produced and debuted during his Perry’s Stage set at Lollapalooza Mumbai this past January, “Gasoline” featuring Delhi hip-hop mainstay RAGA is a futuristic mix of industrial synths, brooding strings and India-inspired rhythms, with Apashe’s production matched only by the intensity of RAGA’s acerbic flow.

RAGA’s evocative writing topped with sublime metaphors in Hindi describes his unprecedented infatuation with a fearless, strong woman. Apashe takes it a notch higher with his timeless composition inspired by India's vibrant culture, resulting in a work of creative brilliance that’s bound to make you rewind in a heartbeat.

Accompanying the single release, “Gasoline”--which will appear on Antagonist–also comes with a cinematic music video that spans stunning locations across the desert and urban landscapes of India.

Catch Apashe with brass orchestra on his ‘Antagonist Tour’:

10/7/2023 Mission Ballroom - Denver

10/10/2023 Rialto Theatre - Tucson

10/11/2023 Music Box - San Diego

10/12/2023 Regency Ballroom - San Francisco

10/13/2023 The Novo - Los Angeles

10/14/2023 Van Buren - Phoenix

10/18/2023 McDonald TheatreEugene

10/19/2023 Knitting Factory - Boise

10/20/2023 The North Warehouse - Portland

10/21/2023 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver

10/22/2023 Knitting Factory - Spokane

10/27/2023 The ELM - Bozeman

10/31/2023 Royal Grove - Lincoln

11/2/2023 Majestic Theatre - Madison

11/3/2023 Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis

11/4/2023 Cemak Hall at Radius - Chicago

11/5/2023 Vogue - Indianapolis

11/8/2023 The Cowan - Nashville

11/9/2023 The Bluestone - Columbus

11/10/2023 The Intersection - Grand Rapids

11/11/2023 Majestic Theatre - Detroit

11/12/2023 Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh

11/15/2023 Town Ballroom - Buffalo

11/16/2023 Webster Hall - New York

11/17/2023 Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia

11/18/2023 Echostage - Washington

11/19/2023 Black Box - Charlotte

11/25/2023 MTelus - Montreal

12/16/2023 Showbox Sodo - Seattle

About Apashe:

Apashe, the Belgian-born artist now based in Canada, is known for his genre-bending approach to electronic music. He combines the purity of his symphonic orchestral compositions with the rawness of electronic music and hints of hip-hop and bass, creating a unique majestic sound that has gained over a billion streams.

In addition to his music, his high-energy live performances feature live instrumentation and stunning visual effects, he has performed at Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Coachella and every major festival in between. With each project, Apashe continues to push sonic boundaries. His music has been featured in high-profile films, trailers, fashion, TV shows, and video games like John Wick, Yves Saint Laurent, Apple, Amazon’s “The Boys,” HBO, Netflix, Marvel, Fast & Furious and more.

He has also collaborated with a diverse range of artists including Tech N9ne, Lubalin, Wasiu, Geoffroy and Alina Pash. With a growing fanbase and a reputation for innovation, Apashe is poised to become one of the most exciting and influential producers in electronic music. Look for his new album Antagonist to arrive in fall 2023.