Aoife O'Donovan's IN THE MAGIC HOUR SOLO SESSIONS EP Out Now

Aoife O'Donovan's In The Magic Hour Solo Sessions, a six-song acoustic EP, is out now. The EP features four songs from In The Magic Hour, a bone-chilling cover of Joni Mitchell's "You Turn Me On (I'm A Radio)," and a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Nebraska." Purchase: here.

Of "Nebraska," Rolling Stone Country noted, "Aoife O'Donovan smooths the rough edges...during this folksy cover, singing each line in a voice that's as fluid and unblemished as Alison Krauss." Watch/share: Aoife's solo acoustic performance of "Nebraska."

The critically lauded musician/songstress recently added more dates to her Songs and Strings Tour slated for the spring 2020, performing with a string quartet featuring Jeremy Kittlel on violin. She is confirmed to perform on MPR's Live From Here November 16 and December 7, from New York City's Town Hall. Watch/share: Aoife's stirring performances of "Coyote" and "A Case of You," two Joni Mitchell songs performed on last weekend's Live From Here celebrating Mitchell's November birthday.

AOIFE O'DONOVAN SONG AND STRINGS TOUR

November 16 - Live From Here / Town Hall - New York, NY

December 7 - Live From Here / Town Hall - New York, NY

March 11 - Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center - Old Saybrook, CT

March 12 - Sanders Theatre - Cambridge, MA

March 13 - The Barns at Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

March 14 - Modlin Center For the Arts - Richmond, VA

March 20 - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI

March 21 - North Shore Center For the Performing Arts - Skokie, IL

April 16 - ArtsCenter - Carrboro, NC

April 17 - Clemens Fine Arts Center - Paducah, KY

May 18 - Musikfestspiele 2020 - Dresden, DE

May 22 - Barbican Centre (Milton Court) - London, UK





