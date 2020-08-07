Another Sky Releases Debut Album I SLEPT ON THE FLOOR

The album is available to listen now.

The incomparable Another Sky have today released their debut album I Slept On The Floor via Missing Piece Records / Fiction. Having confidently stepped into the spotlight with their performance on Later... with Jools Holland, Another Sky has earned praise from Paste, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, and NPR, who invited them in for a Tiny Desk Concert earlier this year to perform I Slept On The Floor album tracks "Brave Face," "Avalanche," and "All Ends."

Another Sky's debut album proves to the world just how vital the words of lyricist and vocalist Catrin Vincent truly are. Her poetic rage has been titular in Another Sky's story, grappling with the topics of toxic relationships, childhood trauma, systematic elitism, Brexit Britain, the rise of Donald Trump, and much more. Juxtaposed against the horizon-reaching sound of guitarist Jack Gilbert, bassist Naomi Le Dune, and drummer Max Doohan, Another Sky sounds like nothing and nobody else. Yet the exciting part? This really is just the beginning.

On Thursday August 13th at 7PM BST / 2PM ET / 11AM PT, Catrin and Jack will be performing a virtual in-store from the Banquet Records shop via Zoom, more info here.

Photo Credit: Parri Thomas

View More Music Stories Related Articles