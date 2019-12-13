Announcing Leftover Salmon's Commemorative Vinyl Box Set

Leftover Salmon is excited to announce 30 Years Under The Big Top, a complete vinyl box set containing their music catalog from the past 30 years!

NPR's Mountain Stage calls Leftover Salmon, "One of the most fun-loving bands you'll encounter" and Offbeat says they are, "One of the most spirited, jovial bands of the jam band nation." Billboard concurs, "By blending so many elements of two-step, rock 'n' roll, bluegrass and more, they're able to repeatedly maintain a fresh sound, no matter how many years pass."

Leftover Salmon formed in 1989 when members of two Colorado-based bands that occasionally jammed with one another, Vince Herman's Salmon Heads joined forces with Drew Emmitt's Left Hand String Band to play a New Year's Eve show at the Eldo, a live music venue in Crested Butte.

Now, 30 years later, they are still swimming strong and are celebrating full-tilt boogie with the event "30 Years Under the Big Top" on New Years Eve at the new Mission Ballroom, a circus-themed extravaganza with With Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and Lindsay Lou, in Denver, Colorado on December 31. 5280 Magazine says, "This Is the New Year's Eve Show You Won't Want to Miss," and 30 Years Under The Big Top is the box set you won't want to miss out on getting.

This custom box set is a limited edition commemorating 30 years as a band. It includes 10 complete records including all studio albums: Bridges To Bert [1993], Ask The Fish [1995], Euphoria [1997], Nashville Sessions [1999], LIVE [2002], Leftover Salmon [2004], Aquatic Hitchhiker [2012], High Country [2014], Something Higher [2018], From The Living Room Vol. 1 [2019].

The set will also include bonus tracks and previously unreleased music and a 24-page full color booklet all contained in a custom cigarette style box with matte finish and magnetic closure with hand-drawn art by Gary Houston. It is a very limited edition and each set is signed and numbered by Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman. It ships in early 2020.

Leftover Salmon's Vince Herman says, "A long strange swim it's been for Salmon. Through many incarnations, losses, joys, festivals, bars, barns, mountains, rivers, oceans, benefits, weddings, and goat yoga sessions; we have kept the big ball rolling with a love of music and each other to keep ourselves plowing ahead the only way we know how. Thank you all for letting us have this much fun for so long."

Pre-order 30 Years Under The Big Top today at https://leftover-salmon.myshopify.com/products/30-years-under-the-big-top-vinyl-box-set. Every pre-order is entered to win season passes for two tickets to every show in 2020 (with some exceptions such as festivals).

For more information, tour dates, and other LoS news, please visit www.LeftoverSalmon.com.





