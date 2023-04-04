Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Annika Bennet Releases New EP 'madwoman'

Apr. 04, 2023  

Hills Artists singer, songwriter Annika Bennet announced on March 31st the release of her new madwoman EP, the seven song offering produced by Annika and Jonah Shy (Dermot Kennedy, Shawn Mendes, Role Model, Camila Cabello, Fletcher etc.) that is available on all digital outlets.

In addition, the video for Annika's latest single "Lose A Friend" will soon be available, directed by Jacq Justice with Drew Bauml serving as Director of Photography for the video.

"I wrote 'Lose a Friend' as a way to try to and make sense of my experiences with coercion. I had so many suppressed feelings about these experiences, and after talking with a friend who was dealing with the same thing, I wrote this song about our experiences combined. I originally didn't play it for anyone because it felt too vulnerable, but when I finally started to, every girl who's heard it has related heavily. It honestly scared me a lot to release it, but I feel really proud to have a song that validates these feelings." Annika Bennett

Annika Bennett is an artist from New York City with a sound that fuses alternative, singer-songwriter, and the melodic instinct of McCartney classic rock. Following the success of her debut EP, "Only Emotion," Bennett went on a series of US tours opening for Andrew McMahon, LANY (115K tickets), Novo Amor, and Penny & Sparrow.

Her single, "Madwoman" dropped in December and her most recent single "Lose A Friend" and new EP are set for release in March (following success from songs like, "Sober Up" and "Boy Who Has Everything.") and accompanied by a video.

Listen to the new EP here:

Photo Credit: Ashley Crichton



