Wilson claimed the prestigious honor of Top Christian Album for her debut album, My Jesus.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Anne Wilson Honored With Billboard Music Award For Top Christian Album

Last night at the Billboard Music Awards, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson claimed the prestigious honor of Top Christian Album for her debut album, My Jesus.

Released on April 22, 2022, the 15-song album was the biggest debut album by a CCMG artist in over 15 years – it reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian & Gospel Albums and the Top 200 Christian and Gospel charts, culminating in over 800M total global streams.

“These songs have impacted so many lives across the world and I'm so grateful that the world has used this record to bring glory and honor to his name,” Wilson shared in her acceptance speech. “Thank you guys so much, thank you Billboard, I love y'all!”

The song that started it all, “My Jesus,” was recently certified PLATINUM by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The “deeply personal breakout ballad” (Billboard) has continued to fuel Wilson's unstoppable career, notching over one million units sold and counting with numerous awards and accolades to its name.

“My Jesus” hit No.1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart, making her the first debut female Christian artist in chart history to reach No.1 and was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Christian Song. The single also went on to be named ASCAP's 2022 Christian Music Awards Song of the Year, reaching Spotify's Viral 50, the Shazam Top 200 and Rolling Stone's Top 25 Trending charts.

As Wilson closes out the year on a high note, her eyes-to-the-sky Country anthem “Rain In The Rearview” continues to gain traction at Country radio. Painting a vivid picture of emotions gathering like a distant storm, “Rain In The Rearview” finds Wilson determined to leave the past behind and chase a fresh start.

Already garnering immense support from critics, Country Now acknowledges she “puts her spirited vocals on full display” and Billboard hails her sound as “rootsy and soulful” with “ceiling-scraping vocal capabilities.” “The crashing, echoey production of this anthem sounds like '70s rock, which means she should fit right in,” adds MusicRow.

Released as part of her new chapter of music titled REBEL (The Beginning) which fuses the Christian and Country genres, Holler noted that this three-pack of songs “clearly outlines Wilson's new country-leaning mission statement,” as two of the songs simultaneously makes waves at Christian radio (“Strong”) and Country radio (“Rain In The Rearview”). 

Last month, Wilson concluded her first-ever headlining My Jesus Tour with special guest Josh Baldwin. The 20-stop tour sold out in every market across the country including stops in major cities such as Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Indianapolis and Chicago. Come January, Wilson will embark on tour with Scotty McCreery for his Cab In A Solo Tour. For dates and more information, visit here and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Photo credit: Robby Klein



