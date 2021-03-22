Anita Cochran Launches 2021 'Love Anchors Concert Series'

ACM and CMA nominated Country Music artist Anita Cochran is launching the 2021 "Love Anchors Concert Series" this spring to raise money for her charity, "The Love Anchors Fund" and to help pay-it-forward to the music industry who helped support her following her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in recent years. The first socially-distanced event of the year, "Love Anchors Concert Series; Waves On The Water," will take place May 15 along the scenic Watts Bar Lake, at the Tennessee National Marina, Resort and Village in East Tennessee. The all-star female lineup will feature Cochran along with Terri Clark, Jamie O'Neal, Brandy Clark, Carolyn Dawn Johnson and Emily Brooke. The event will adhere to local COVID 19 safety protocols.



Tickets for the May 15 "Waves On The Water" concert at Tennessee National in East TN, are now sale HERE and donate to The Love Anchors Fund HERE.



The outdoor stage at Tennessee National is located in the heart of the 1400 acre, picturesque community that features championship golf, miles of trails, lakefront homes and a beautiful Amphitheater by the water.



On teaming up with the two lakeside locations for her Love Anchors Concert Series, Cochran says, "I've always looked at both music and water as healers. For me, it's perfect bringing them together to pay forward the help I received and hopefully help to bring healing to others. I am so thankful to the owners of Tennessee National and Twin Creeks for providing their beautiful locations and teaming up with me and my charity."



Jeff Kinney, co-owner of the two locations said, "When Anita approached us with the idea of promoting concerts on the lake, we jumped at the opportunity! It's fantastic to see so many music lovers, breast cancer survivors and fans attend these waterfront, open air concerts while simultaneously raising money for a wonderful cause. We are humbled to participate in such an amazing fundraising event!"



The May 15th concert is the first of several that will take place throughout the year, with proceeds benefitting The Love Anchors Fund. The 2nd location for the concert series is another outdoor, lakeside location; the beautiful Twin Creeks Marina and Resort along Tims Ford Lake, less than 2 hours south of Nashville. Additional concerts will be announced in the coming months.



Cochran was diagnosed with triple positive invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer in 2017 and just celebrated her 3-year anniversary of being cancer free. During her treatment, she vowed that if she survived, she would start a charity to help pay it forward. The beginning of her non-profit, The Love Anchors Fund, came together after writing her self-penned anthem "Fight Like A Girl", a song she wrote after almost giving up her battle. Her wish was to inspire others to stay in the fight and to not give up. She is thrilled from the outpouring of messages she's received from those who have claimed her song as their own personal fight song. She performed "Fight Like A Girl" live in New York City's Times Square for a special edition of ABC's Good Morning America with Robin Roberts as they themed the show after the song.



"It was a struggle, having to stop touring during my almost two year battle with breast cancer," shared Cochran. "Although I had insurance to help with medical costs, there were other bills to be paid. My oncologist wanted me off the road and told me that my new job was to focus on getting better and beating cancer."



She has since launched The Love Anchors Fund through The Community Foundation Of Middle Tennessee, whose main objective is to raise money for breast cancer patients struggling financially while undergoing treatment. Additionally, Cochran has made a vow to payback the organizations that helped her in her time of need.



Cochran found financial help and solace in the music community. Artists gathered together to hold a benefit concert, in addition to aid provided by the music industry's various charitable organizations like the Opry Trust Fund, MusiCares, ACM's Lifting Lives and Music Health Alliance.



"With the pandemic all but shutting down the touring industry, so many musicians and crew are in financial crisis," said Cochran. "I know they are turning to the same organizations I did, and I want to help contribute by replenishing the money I was given when I too couldn't tour."



Back in October, her first Love Anchors concert, headlined by Sara Evans at the Twin Creeks Resort, launched Cochran's mission to pay-it-forward to the music industry. She will present proceeds from this event to The Opry Trust Fund when she takes the stage of the Grand Ole Opry on April 23rd.