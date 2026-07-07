Angus & Julia Stone to Play U.S. Tour Dates This Fall

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Australian sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone will play a series of intimate U.S. headline dates in support of their forthcoming album, Karaoke Bar, out September 4 via Virgin Music. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10:00 AM local time.

Tickets will be available HERE. Listen to “Monroe,” the pair’s most recent single HERE.

The September run will bring the songs of Karaoke Bar and fan favorites to audiences across the U.S. with three special nights at Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever on September 14, 15 and 16 before heading east for intimate headline performances at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn and Racket in New York City. See all North American tour dates for Angus & Julia Stone below.

Angus & Julia Stone North American Tour Dates:

September 11 – Quebec City, QC – FONO Festival*

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

September 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

September 19 – Ottawa, ON – CityFolk Festival*

September 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 23 – New York, NY – Racket

*previously announced

Photo Credit: Sean McDonald

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