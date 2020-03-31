Ane Brun Releases New Song 'Trust'

Ane Brun has released a heart-warming new single, Trust, via her label, Balloon Ranger Recordings, with help from her online community worldwide in this new video.

Listen and watch below!



'TRUST is the first taste of her as-yet-untitled eighth studio album, which will represent her first of original material since 2015's acclaimed When I'm Free, which took her Top Five in both her native Norway and her adopted homeland of Sweden. Due in stores this autumn, it follows 2017's exquisite collection of cover versions, Leave Me Breathless. BRUN embarks on a lengthy European tour in October.

"I am so happy to present the official music video for my new single "Trust". I recorded and edited it myself these last few days. Making this has been one of the most beautiful experiences I've had in my career. (Everyone in the video has given their consent to participate).

Prior to the release of "Trust", I invited my followers on Instagram to a "pre-listening party" online. I opened up a video chatroom and called it "Trust". During four 1-hour-long sessions I met up with a total of about 100 people from all around the world, including places like Indonesia, Lombardia (Italy), NYC, Brazil, Turkey and many more, and we talked, laughed and listened to each other's stories, and shared a moment when we listened to my new song together in real time. Many of the people who participated were alone in their homes, or with their cat or dog, a partner, or their family. Some were in quarantine because they were infected with the virus or because they work in healthcare. A few were stuck abroad, far away from family and friends. What we had in common was that we were all affected by this difficult situation, and most of us were isolating from the outside world. We also felt a need to trust and meet other people. It was magical to come together like this. And when I watch the video, I feel touched, because their eyes are filled with connection, kindness and trust.

I've decided to reopen the chat room Trust, and to keep it open for my listeners to connect with each other. And I'll stop by from time to time, to have a chat. Maybe I'll see you there? https://anebrun.whereby.com/trust



We're in unexplored territory right now. No one knows exactly what to expect in the next few months. We're creating our future in every moment, and the choices we make are important.



Humanity's best features will be in great demand.

Innovation. Adaptivity. Creativity.

Connection. Generosity. Patience.

Compassion."

-Ane Brun

Ane will play live this December in UK at the following dates:



08 - Glasgow St Luke's

09 - Manchester Academy 2

10 - London Shepherds Bush Empire





Related Articles View More Music Stories