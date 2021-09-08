Andy Grammer Releases New Single 'Damn It Feels Good to Be Me'

Today, acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer has released his new single, "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me." The track is available everywhere now via Giant Soul/S-Curve/Hollywood Records.

Andy, who is known for engaging, energizing and empowering audiences across the world with his chart-topping radio hits, wrote this song about boldly owning your individuality.

"The pandemic forced me to spend nearly two years stripped of the identity I had worked hard to create for myself in the world," Grammer shared. "I had the gift of time to re-examine a lot and realized that sometimes in an effort to fit in with culture I am tempted to turn myself down for the fear of not being accepted. So, I wrote 'Damn It Feels Good To Be Me' as a reminder to myself to follow the beat of my own drum."

"Damn It Feels Good To Be Me" leans into irreverent and rhythmic pop energy that will leave anyone feeling great after one listen. It is the first official single off Andy's forthcoming fifth full-length album, due out in early 2022.

It follows "Lease On Life," a song created under the inspiration of a newfound perspective Andy gained during the pandemic. His second daughter was born two weeks into the lockdown, and as months rolled on with future touring and recording more uncertain than ever, he did a whole lot of soul-searching and grasped for meaning. Through personal analysis, some very helpful therapy, and a lot of time with his family, he began to derive self-worth from within rather than outside of himself, which helped realign his approach to music in the process.

Listen to the new track below: