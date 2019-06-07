Andy Grammer Announces New Album 'Naive'

Acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer announces his long-awaited fourth studio album, Naive (S-Curve/BMG) set to be released on July 26. Andy also unveils a new song and video off the album, "My Own Hero" today.

Watch the video below!

Andy will make his fourth appearance on the TODAY Summer Concert Series on the day of release. Ahead of that, he is set to perform on A Radio Disney Music Celebration on June 16 and the fifth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards on ESPN on July 18. PRE-ORDER Naive HERE

With his fourth album, Naive , Grammer provides a front row seat to his unique brand of unapologetic pop conscious music. Sonically, listeners are offered a variety of musical arrangements that range from raw stripped down productions to pop anthems. This album offers a new depth to his already deep reservoir of songs that focus on the good in the world. As Grammer say's in the title track, "Naive," "I just think we focus all our time on the poison and not the remedy."

"Don't Give Up On Me" went to #1 on the iTunes Pop Chart and has crossed over 60 million total streams. The track also charted on the Spotify Viral 50 in multiple countries, and was added to Spotify's Today's Top Hits as well as Spotify's Top 200 US chart. Andy continues to dominate Adult Pop Radio with "Don't Give Up On Me," as the single hits Top 15 and has now spent seven weeks on the Shazam U.S. Top 100 chart.

"I have been labeled the positive guy for my entire career. The truth is that I am. But the positive guy is way more three dimensional than the world gives him credit for. Unfortunately, the word positive comes with the after taste of - simple, sweet, and NAIVE. To me, optimism is a full on war that's fought everyday. It's hard to stay positive when so much around us is negative. The word positive to me feels way more rebellious, persistent, heroic. This album digs into the story behind the smile. If it's stupid to see the good in everything, then lord help me please, to be NAIVE," said Andy Grammer.

Andy recently performed a sing along with the PS22 Chorus of Public School 22 in New York. The chorus has performed with a multitude of musical acts (e.g. Katy Perry, O.A.R and Carrie Underwood) and has had celebrated appearances on numerous national and international broadcasts throughout the years after its videos gained worldwide attention.





