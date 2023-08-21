Andrew & Polly Think, Feel, And Shout Their Way Through Problems On Their Sixth Album AHHHHH!

Kids and families nationwide know and love the music of Andrew & Polly from hearing their heartfelt and humorous hits on Sirius XM's Kids Place Live.

Aug. 21, 2023

Award-winning children's music and podcast makers Andrew & Polly respond to problems big and small with their sixth album, "AHHHHH!" set for release on September 15, 2023.

Kids and families nationwide know and love the music of Andrew & Polly from hearing their heartfelt and humorous hits on Sirius XM's Kids Place Live (Grapes, Mom's Name), from their award-winning podcast Ear Snacks and from their songs and arrangements for Nickelodeon, Noggin, Netflix and more.

"AHHHHH!" celebrates the outrageous courage it takes to navigate the overwhelming feelings of childhood, parenting and post-pandemic life. Like their songs and scores for children's television, Andrew & Polly's audacious arrangements overflow with bumping beats, thick vocal harmonies, elegant cello, and joyful horns.

"Hasn't everyone felt like that over the past few years? Just... Ahhhhh! It's a lot!!!" laughs Emmy-nominated, songwriter Polly Hall. "Families face challenges every single day and it's important to honor those challenges, big and small. "Ahhhhh!" is all about taking a moment to find your feelings, strategies for problem-solving and encouraging kids and parents to reach deep and bring their experiences out to share."

"From the pandemic, to the state of the world, to parenting 3 kids, it's like drinking from a firehose," adds Andrew Barkan, who is blind. "Our songwriting reflects that we can look at small everyday things to get at bigger, even global ideas." Hall adds, "We hope these songs offer moments of joy and laughter alongside a deep appreciation for how hard it is to be a child, a parent, a family - a human."

An all-star cast of family music artists lent their sparkling creativity to this project including GRAMMY-winners Alphabet Rockers and 2-time GRAMMY-winner Lucy Kalantari, folk singers Raye Zaragoza, Kristen Andreassen and Keppie Coutts, hip-hop troubadours Fyütch and Mista Cookie Jar and comedian Mike Phirman. GRAMMY-nominated mix engineer Chris Tabron (Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, The Strokes, Erykah Badu) mastered the album with art by Jeff Dickens.

"AHHHHH!" is ambitious, inspiring, slightly surreal and totally awesome - just like the real-life journey families take through childhood and parenthood. Andrew & Polly cover The Linda Lindas' anthemic "Growing Up" with an indie-folk sensibility. "I'm a Linda Lindas' fan!" offers Hall. "This song very much comes from the perspective of a young person. But the moment I heard the lyrics I connected with it as a parent. It's a promise to your family about how to show up."

"Ahhhhh!" is as full of tenderness and resilience as it is jokes and joy. In "I've Got a Problem (Ahhhhh!)," we thought about buckets for problems you might have," starts Andrew Barkan. "There's that awful feeling of being overwhelmed. There are big problems outside yourself - the hard, hard problems of the world right now. Then there are interior problems - self-doubt, worry about belonging, and shame." Polly continues, "We were working with Kristin (Andreassen) and we didn't really have a chorus. Then I woke up in the middle of the night and realized - I just want to sing and shout 'Ahhhhh!!!!!!" and I know it'll feel so good!"

Other songs include more of the duo's signature observational humor. "Danger Baby" is a Mission Impossible-esque ode to the transition from worrying over the safety of a precious baby to realizing just how dangerous that child can be. "The Scientific Method" will have listeners chuckling while simultaneously offering schools and families a catchy, beat-driven earworm to inspire a new generation of scientists. The rest of the album tackles topics from dysregulation to building resilience, experiencing anger to expressing vulnerability, confronting unfairness to making change. Songs will have you on your feet dancing one moment and the next offering a bittersweet embrace of repair.

For more: http://andrewandpolly.com



