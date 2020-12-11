Andrekza Releases Evocative New Single 'Nerviosa'

Venezuelan artist and creative director, ANDREKZA, releases evocative new track "Nerviosa" off of her forthcoming debut EP, Cassette Lado A, set to be released early 2021 via Steve Aoki's Latin imprint - Dim Mak En Fuego. The track showcases ANDREKZA's versatility as she spits fast rhymes and melodic verses over a seductive reggaeton beat while narrating the nervous excitement of having a new crush. "Nerviosa" was written alongside Gale Yoel Henriquez and Luis Alfredo Salazar, who also produced the record and is known for his work with artists such as CNCO and Sebastian Yatra, amongst many others.



"When we talk about someone we like for the first time, we tend to deny that feeling. When I like someone or find them attractive, many feelings come up, but I can only identify instantly the way I get nervous," explains ANDREKZA about the inspiration for the track.

ANDREKZA will be ringing in the new year alongside Steve Aoki and Dim Mak En Fuego at Grand Park's NYELA, the annual flagship West Coast countdown celebration, which will be presented in a new format as a special national broadcast and streaming event for the first time. The event will feature both local and global talent for a 90-minute music and dance party, with guest performances by Platinum-recording artist and fashion icon BIA, and 2DEEP from L.A.'s own Gasolina Party. Viewers can tune in or log on starting Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 11:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m. PST / 2:00 a.m.-3:30 a.m. EST to January 1, 2021 to watch on Fuse TV or live streaming through the Fuse YouTube channel, or Grand Park's YouTube or Facebook Live.



In addition to releasing music, ANDREKZA is currently doing 3AM Flow, a weekly livestream session on Instagram where she plays through and discusses her and her guests' favorite playlists and songs at the moment. She is also releasing monthly vlogs that summarize her experiences while rolling out Cassette. Watch her latest vlog here.



ANDREKZA's first two well received singles were added to major playlists across all digital streaming platforms and featured across an array of prominent media outlets including Grammy.com, Billboard, Ladygunn, Noisey, Univision, Telemundo, La Música, People en Español, and mitú, amongst many others.

Listen to "Nerviosa" here: