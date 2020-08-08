Anderson & Petty Will Release Three New Singles Over The Next Month

The songs feature Jen Burleigh-Bentz, Rachel Schur and Mike Millan, and Curtis Wiley.

Transatlantic writing duo Barry Anderson and Mark Robert Petty (Anderson & Petty) will be releasing three singles over the next month which have never been available to stream before.

A few years ago they went into The Cutting Room Studios in New York City to lay down three tracks from various projects that they had been working on. The first release I Do which dropped on Friday August 7th and features vocals from Jen Burleigh-Bentz (Mamma Mia!) follows the life of Erika LaTour Eiffel who legally married the Eiffel Tower. They were asked to write the song as part of a "docu-musical" project called Objects of Desire which detailed the lives of people with Object Sexuality or Objectophilia which is a form of sexual or romantic attraction focused on particular inanimate objects.

Check out the song on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/track/0TpqBIPrZRGh8XdPonrzg5'si=J8sznijvQ3qVdoMRatR_RA

You can also see Jen performing the song live at 54 Below in New York below:

On August 21st they will be releasing Dreamworld featuring vocals from Rachel Schur (Chicago) & Mike Millan (Escape To Margaritaville) which started off as a jingle/theme song that they were asked to write for a tea company called Realit✓.

Finally on September 4th they will be releasing He Never Lost The Fight featuring vocals from Curtis Wiley (Ain't Too Proud) which was for a project called Ghost in the House, The Life and Times of Jack Johnson, a play written by Ernie Hudson and Frank Megna and starring Tony Todd of Candyman fame. Jack Johnson (March 31, 1878 - June 10, 1946), nicknamed the "Galveston Giant", was an American boxer who, at the height of the Jim Crow era, became the first African-American world heavyweight boxing champion (1908-1915).

You can see Curtis Wiley performing the song live at 54 Below in New York below:

Anderson & Petty have released two albums to date You Are Home and Wish (a Holiday Album). These recordings have featured artists such as Cynthia Erivo, Frances Ruffelle, Gina Beck, Autumn Hurlbert, Liz Callaway, Drew Seeley, Natasha Barnes and Kyle Taylor Parker to name but a few.

Mark Robert Petty also produces and hosts a monthly concert series at Live at Zédel in London called The Crazy Coqs Presents which features five or six West End performers each time with a different musical theme each month.

You can find more information on Anderson & Petty at www.andersonandpetty.com, on instagram (andersonandpetty) and on twitter @andersonpetty

