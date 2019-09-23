Anderson .Paak Performs Hit Singles on Vans Sidestripe Session

Vans, the original action sports brand and advocate for creative expression, is proud to have Grammy Award Winning Artist, Anderson .Paak perform his hit singles "6 Summers" and "King James" as part of Vans' global music content series, Vans Sidestripe Sessions.

Sidestripe Sessions features different artists across all musical genres ranging from punk, experimental, indie to hip hop all filmed in a giant Vans shoe box with a rotating backdrop of art installations. Celebrating creative diversity in music and art, the video highlights Vans' extended family of musicians through a two-song performance. Vans welcomed Grammy award-winning artist, Anderson .Paak to step into the shoe box to perform "6 Summers" off his third studio album, Oxnard and a live rendition of "King James" his latest single from the highly acclaimed album, Ventura alongside members from his band, The Free Nationals.

As part of the experience, Anderson .Paak has selected visual artist, Dewey Sanders to transform the Vans shoe box with a Venice fueled art installation using his personal brand of psychedelia. With a pastel color palette, and bizarre juxtapositions, Sanders arranges a collection images that pay homage to the city that Anderson .Paak calls home.

