Anderson East Delivers Home-Recorded, Full Band Performance Video of 'House Is A Building'

GRAMMY® Award nominated singer-songwriter and Low Country Sound/Elektra artist Anderson East has released a live performance video of "House Is A Building" today.

Watch it below!

While sheltering-in-place across Nashville, East gathered his six bandmates to perform a number of songs together, yet apart in their respective homes, for a video series he's dubbing the Isolation Collective Sessions. The split-screen visual highlights each of their talents up close as the frontman's heartfelt hook-"If a house is a building, home is a feeling"-hits especially hard during times like these. The original "House Is A Building" appeared on his acclaimed 2018 album ENCORE and would be captured live from the Ryman Auditorium on last year's ALIVE IN TENNESSEE.

Additionally, East invited fans to donate to MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports artists affected by the global pandemic and in need of support. Donations can be made HERE.

Be on the lookout for the next installment of the ISOLATION COLLECTIVE SESSIONS and more news very soon.

Anderson East has established himself as one of Nashville's preeminent purveyors of soulful Americana with a Presidential endorsement, a GRAMMY® nod, sold out tours, and over 100 million streams and counting to date. After various independent releases and tireless gigging, the artist's 2015 Low Country Sound/Elektra debut album, DELILAH, yielded favorites such as "Satisfy Me" and "Devil In Me." Meanwhile, its breakthrough follow-up ENCORE expanded his discography with "This Too Shall Last," "Girlfriend," "King For A Day" (notably included on former President Obama's "Favorite Songs of 2018" list), and "All On My Mind," which earned a GRAMMY® nomination for "Best American Roots Performance." Commemorating his performance at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as the high point of the sold out ENCORE World Tour, he unveiled his first-live album, ALIVE IN TENNESSEE, in 2019. Through eloquent songcraft, powerful instrumentation, and unrestrained spirit, he continues to resonate with listeners worldwide with raw and real soul.





