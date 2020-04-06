…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead Reschedule Tour Dates

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead announced today that their Spring North American headline tour dates set to kick off later this month, have been rescheduled to July 2020. This will be the band's second run this year in support of their critically acclaimed new LP X: The Godless Void and Other Stories (Jan. 17th, Dine Alone Records) and part of their yearlong celebration of their 25th year together. The rescheduled dates are below and include all updated venues as well as a few new stops including Nashville, TN and Miami, FL. Originally purchased tickets will be honored and additional tickets for all July shows are on sale now.

X: The Godless Void and Other Stories is the band's 10th album, first new full-length studio release in six years and ushered in the band's 25-year anniversary. The album has been met with raves from the press. Pitchfork called the LP, "...a true revelation from a band 25 years into the game..." and the Austin American Statesman added that The Godless Void is "...their catchiest and most tuneful in forever, an obvious highlight of their now-25-year career." PREMIERGuitar gave the album a Spotlight Review, writing "Godless Void combines post-punk angst and remarkable musicality akin to T.o.D's own influences, Rush and Sonic Youth, and matches it with spirited urgency" and Kerrang! a 4/5 rating, saying, "Texas alt-rock legends ...Trail Of Dead return, as spiky and brilliant as ever."

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead's summer North American tour is the second leg of dates supporting the new LP and the band's anniversary. Earlier this year, Trail went on an extensive EU/UK trek that kicked off in Paris France and ended in London. The overseas dates followed a sold-out North American run that started in Austin on January 14th, headed to Los Angeles for a release day show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery before heading North. All rescheduled tour dates are below and again, originally purchased tickets will be honored with additional tickets available now.

July 8 - Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, M

July 9 - Club Café - Pittsburgh, PA

July 10 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

July 11 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

July 13 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

July 14 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

July 15 - Once Ballroom - Boston, MA

July 16 - Union Stage - Washington DC

July 17 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

July 18 - Pinhook - Durham, NC

July 19 - The End - Nashville, TN

July 21 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

July 22 - The Social - Orlando, FL

July 23 - Churchills - Miami, FL

Entire Tour with Special Guests Greenbeard





Related Articles View More Music Stories